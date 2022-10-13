The Scoop - Thursday October 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Tonight: Baylor is at West Virginia (7pm on FS1), and Temple is at UCF (7pm on ESPN).

Weekend Preview: We keep saying it because it keeps being true: this shapes up to be the best weekend of the season so far.

East Central (JC - MS): Head coach Ken Karcher will retire at season's end. Details here.

Ohio State: Ohio State has confirmed that a former player and a message board poster illicitly obtained and posted Buckeye scheme, formation and personnel information on their website.

Oklahoma: Here's the message Brent Venables has given his players and staff that are considering "tapping out" after their three game losing streak.

