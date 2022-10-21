The Scoop - Friday October 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Tonight: A handful of games on tonight, starting with Princeton at Harvard (7p EST - ESPNU), then Long Island at Wagner (7p EST - ESPN3), and Tulsa at Temple (7:30p EST on ESPN2) before UAB at Western Kentucky in the nightcap (8p EST - CBSSN).

LSU: Director of Athletics Scott Woodward's contract is expected to be extended today through 2029, with a raise to $1.85 million per year beginning next year. More here.

Arizona State: Herm Edwards has agreed to a $4.4 million buyout, paid in installments through 2024. As part of the agreement, Edwards will keep a $590,000 academic performance bonus.

Tennessee: The Vols and UT-Martin came together for a worthy GoFundMe after a player's family was displaced by Hurricane Ian.

FootballScoop Podcast: We discuss all the big games this weekend. Oh, and that open. Yeah, Scott came out of the blocks strong this week.

Tennessee Titans: NFL's #CrucialCatch campaign hits close to home for Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff (FCS): UAPB is making a head coaching change. More on the move here.

