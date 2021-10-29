The Scoop - Friday October 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Roger Goodell: Thanks to a salary structure heavy in incentives, Roger Goodell's pay over the last two years has totaled almost $128 million. More details on his NINE-FIGURE salaries over the past two years here.

South Florida: USF has been placed on probation and Charlie Strong suspended for one game, should he return to college, after the NCAA discovered an intricate rule-breaking system. Details here.

Vaccines: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both announced all school employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.

Sun Belt: James Madison's board of regents has approved the school's move to the Sun Belt. Once approved by the state of Virginia, JMU will be the third school to join the league.

QwikGem: Meet Jaylon Sanderfer, a linebacker who can run and will flat knock you down.

Conference USA: Last night, Chris Vannini tweeted that C-USA is in negotiations to add New Mexico State, Liberty, and UConn (as a football only member). Pete Thamel has followed up that report by adding that UConn officials have spoken to C-USA about joining the league, but says there have been no negotiations and no decision is imminent. Thamel says a lot is riding on if Marshall stays in the league or heads for the Sun Belt. If Marshall stays, Liberty's addition to the league is "likely" with New Mexico State as the eighth team.

Games tonight: Three games on tonight - Princeton at Cornell - 7p EST on ESPNU, Navy at Tulsa at 7:30 pm EST on ESPN2, and the late night game is UNLV at Nevada at 10 pm EST on CBSSN.

Podcast & picks: On the latest FootballScoop podcast we take a look at the slate of games this upcoming weekend and discuss how we see each game going.

Arizona: An update on the lawsuit involving Rich Rod, Arizona, and his former administrative assistant.

USA Football: USA Football is shifting priorities, seeking to get Flag Football in the Olympics.

