The Scoop - Monday October 17, 2022

Ball tonight: Broncos are at the Chargers (7:15pm ct - ESPN). 

Tennessee: The Vols launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it.

Lyon (D-III - AR): Lyon College is looking to fill two dates in 2023/2024 for week 7 (Oct 14, 2023/Oct 19, 2024) and week 11 (Nov 11, 2023/Nov 16, 2024). Prefer NCAA D3, NAIA or D2 institutions. Willing to schedule for one year if necessary. Please contact Head Coach Christopher Douglas at christopher.douglas@lyon.edu.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime says he "has to entertain" Power-5 coaching opportunities

Nuggets: The most comprehensive college football recap column on the Internet is live.

NFL and College Head Coaching Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

