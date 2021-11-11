The Scoop - Thursday November 11, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Very thankful for the men and women who have served, and sacrificed. Happy Veteran's Day to all.

Nuclear Winter: The dramatic conclusion of Nuclear Winter VI: Jeff Traylor. Mel Tucker. James Franklin. Matt Campbell. Phil Knight. It's all here.

#Nuggets: Dozens of teams will play themselves into or out of conference title contention this weekend. Come get some.

Jimbo vs. Kiffin: This weekend's match up will feature two brilliant offensive minds who have very different approaches to using analytics to help their fourth down decisions.

UConn: Former UCLA and NFL head coach Jim Mora has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach at UConn.

Games on Tonight: One NFL and one solid college game on tonight. The Ravens take on the Dolphins on NFL Network tonight and in college action North Carolina hits the road to take on Pitt (7:30pm EST on ESPN).

Holmes CC (JC - MS): Per source, new head coach Marcus Wood is not retaining any of the current staff and has begun to assemble his own staff.

Nuclear Winter: The winds of Nuclear Winter have brought us to an eventful December, here's yesterday's update.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker and his staff put together a "death by inches" tape from their Purdue loss

Southland Conference: McNeese will not leave the Southland, but their allegiance comes with a price.

Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington, one of the top ten teams in FCS football right now, is making a change at offensive coordinator.

Hilbert (D-III - NY): The startup program in western New York has found their first head coach.

Centenary College (D-III - LA): Centenary once notched victories against teams like LSU and Texas A&M, and now, after a 50-year absence, they're bringing football back to campus.

