The Scoop - Thursday September 29, 2022

Thursday September 29, 2022

NAIA: California will soon be home to an NAIA football program.

South Carolina: Shane Beamer believes college games are too long, and is all for "speeding them up."

Middle Tennessee State: Rick Stockstill with an early candidate for quote of the year on the media tour following a "tail kicking" of Miami.

Arkansas: Sam Pittman shares how Alabama reacts like piranhas when it comes to mistakes. 

Kansas State: How the K-State staff successfully weaponized the rule book to spring their upset of Oklahoma.

