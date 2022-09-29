The Scoop - Thursday September 29, 2022
NAIA: California will soon be home to an NAIA football program.
South Carolina: Shane Beamer believes college games are too long, and is all for "speeding them up."
Middle Tennessee State: Rick Stockstill with an early candidate for quote of the year on the media tour following a "tail kicking" of Miami.
Arkansas: Sam Pittman shares how Alabama reacts like piranhas when it comes to mistakes.
Kansas State: How the K-State staff successfully weaponized the rule book to spring their upset of Oklahoma.
