The Scoop - Tuesday September 6, 2022

Helvetic Guards (Europe): Norm Chow got his first head coaching opportunity at Hawaii at 65 years old, and now at 76 he's getting another shot and is bringing some veteran coaching talent with him.

Feel good story: After a shooting in their town captured national headlines just months ago, Uvalde HS is off to a 2-0 start winning both games in a rather interesting fashion.

Get In or Get Out: If you want to understand modern quarterback play, look at our survey of how all 131 FBS QB1s got their jobs.

Colorado State: Per sources, Jay Norvell and the Rams are making an impressive hire for their director of on-campus recruiting role.

Podcast: Week 1 reactions from the FootballScoop staff.

