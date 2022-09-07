The Scoop - Wednesday September 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: QwikCut has a platform for every sport and stat breakdowns for all major sports. Player grading, advanced playbook, and ad-free highlights… QwikCut has it all! Sign up during August and your varsity team will get Double the Storage. Don’t wait, this is a great deal! Click here to get started.

ESPN: Pat MacAfee shares that he is joining the College GameDay staff in a full-time role.

Ed Orgeron: Coach O recalls the meeting where LSU officials told him he was being let go...and that they were willing to pay him the full $17.1 million left on his deal.

Video: A clip of a head high school coach allegedly spanking a player has surfaced in Alabama.

Podcast: We put a bow on Week 1 by discussing the wild Florida State-LSU game, Clemson-Georgia Tech and Dabo's QB conundrum, and Deion's squad's beatdown of Florida A&M.

Winning Box Scores: Georgia's 49-3 demolition of No. 11 Oregon was impressive, but our Week 1 Championship Belt goes to a team you're not suspecting.

Georgia: Kirby Smart took over UGA in 2016, and after replacing four coaches from last year's national title run he believes that he's assembled his best staff yet.

Norm Chow: The veteran college assistant and coordinator got his first head coaching opportunity at Hawaii at 65 years old, and now at 76 Chow is getting another shot and is bringing some veteran coaching talent with him.

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.