The Scoop - Monday September 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AstroTurf 10:3:21

Nebraska: Here's our look at candidates to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln.

2022-23 Head Coaching Changes: Here's an updated look at all the NFL and College head coaching changes so far this season.

Nebraska: Following their loss to Georgia Southern, the Huskers decided to part ways with Scott Frost.

Ball Tonight: The Broncos and Seahawks face off today on MNF at 8:15 EST on ESPN.

Podcast: The FootballScoop Rewind Podcast chats about BYU stunning Baylor, Iowa's offensive struggles, Scott Frost, those dang Aggies, and the Irish stunner.

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop. 

