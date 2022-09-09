The Scoop - Friday September 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball tonight: Louisville is at UCF (7:30 et - ESPN2) and Boise State is at New Mexico (8pm ct - CBSSN).

Podcast: The FootballScoop team breaks down all the biggest games of the weekend.

On the Line: Here's what we make of the Texas vs. Alabama game, and some of the other big games of the weekend.

Picks: Here's how the FootballScoop staff sees Week 2 shaking out.

Jackson State (FCS): Deion Sanders's son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, gifts team Beats by Dre headphones.

South Carolina: Marcus Satterfield dusted off the wishbone formation last week. Here's the story behind why he did it.

Clemson: Dabo has a new deal that puts him back in first place on the leaderboard.

Nick Saban: Check out the luxury Tuscaloosa hotel, opening next week, that Nick and Terry are investors in.

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.