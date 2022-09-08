The Scoop - Thursday September 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sad news to share as long-time coach Mose Rison has died. Mose played at Central Michigan and would begin and end his coaching career at CMU was well. In between, Coach Rison would serve as an assistant at Rutgers, Stanford, for the Jets, and elsewhere; and would serve as head coach at North Carolina Central. He was well liked and respected by many. Coach Rison was 66. Please keep his family, friends and community in your prayers. Thank you.

South Carolina: Marcus Satterfield dusted off the wishbone formation last week. Here's the story behind why he did it.

Clemson: Dabo has a new deal that puts him back in first place on the leaderboard.

Nick Saban: Check out the luxury Tuscaloosa hotel, opening next week, that Nick and Terry are investors in.

Ball tonight: The NFL opens play with the Buffalo Bills taking on the defending champion Los Angeles Rams (7:20 ct - NBC). In the college ranks only one division 1 game tonight with UT Martin playing at Missouri State (7pm ct - ESPN+).

Tennessee: Josh Heupel shares the Vols "Don't look at the damn scoreboard" philosophy.

Ohio State: Buyout figures on Ryan Day's contract extension are out. Details here.

Urban Meyer: Back in the analyst seat, Urban Meyer breaks down a play from Penn State's winning drive against Purdue where both coordinators dialed up the perfect play.

