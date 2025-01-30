The Scoop - Thursday January 30, 2025

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2024 NFL & College - Head coaching changes



FBS: Offensive Coordinator Tracker | Defensive Coordinator Tracker



NFL Staff Tracker Pages:

Bears | Cowboys | Jaguars | Jets | Patriots

3-Puller Pin & Pull - Solving Your Wide Zone Problems vs. 3-Tech Defenders: North Carolina Central's staff cracked the code on running into 3-man surfaces without getting destroyed by dominant 3-techs. Their solution? A modified 3-puller pin and pull scheme that averaged 180 yards rushing per game last season. Their approach flips conventional pin and pull wisdom on its head, eliminating the common frustrations of backs outrunning pullers and defenders blowing up your backside. Better yet, it's built to adapt – whether you're facing 9-techs, getting mesh-charged, or need to attack 2-man surfaces. The best part? It's easy to install. X&O Labs has the complete breakdown, including alignment keys, coaching points, and game film that shows exactly how they're doing it. See the full system here.

Jacksonville: The Jaguars are hiring Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator Tom Pelissero has shared. Campanile was linebackers coach for the Packers & previously was selected 2017 FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year for his work at Boston College.

USC: The program has announced new titles for Weston Zernechel (director of recruiting), Drew Fox (NFL Pro Liason / high school relations), and Sylar Phan (director of recruiting strategy). CBS Sports also adds that Baylor's Keava Soil-Cormier (see below) is joining the staff in an NIL-related role.

Detroit: The Lions are hiring former Stanford head coach David Shaw as their passing game coordinator the NFL Network is reporting. Shaw worked with the Broncos this past season on the personnel side of the organization.

North Texas: North Texas is looking to hire a recruiting operations coordinator (off-field graduate assistant role). This role will assist our Director of On-Campus Recruiting with the following tasks - planning and executing all recruiting events, data management, administrative support, facilitate campus tours, and student-athlete outreach. The ideal candidate should have experience in recruiting at the intercollegiate level, strong communication skills, ability to provide leadership and direction, and the ability to effectively and creatively manage complex situations. Must be willing to work nights, weekends and holidays. Please send your most updated resume and cover letter to whitney.volentine@unt.edu and ethan.russo@unt.edu.

Baylor: Keava Soil-Cormier, the program's associate athletic director for player personnel, has announced her departure from the program. Soil-Cormier previously spent a number of seasons on staff at LSU.

Tennessee Tech (FCS): Savannah Ray has accepted a role in the recruiting department working as director of high school relations.

New Mexico: Clay Bignell, who spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Southern Miss, has been announced as safeties coach.

Auburn: Former Charlotte defensive line coach Wayne Dorsey (assistant OLBs), and former Southern Miss running backs coach Michael Spurlock (assistant RBs) have joined the staff along with former Florida high school head coach Antwaine Richardson (who played under DJ Durkin at Maryland), per 247,

Dallas Cowboys: The team and tight ends coach Lunda Wells have reached an agreement on a contract extension keeping him with the team, per multiple reports. Wells visited this past week with the Bears after five seasons with the Cowboys.

Buffalo Bills: Special teams coordinator Matt Smiley will be returning with the organization in 2025.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is looking for a week #1 (September 4 or 6th) of the 2025 season. Preferably a home game in 2025, with the possibility of a home and home series. If interested please email smcewen@davenport.edu.

New York Giants: Illinois assistant linebackers coach Grant Morgan, a former All American linebacker at Arkansas, is expected to join the Giants staff, per CBS Sports.

Dallas Cowboys: Former Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is being considered for the same role in Dallas, per ESPN. Also, Todd Archer adds that the team has interviewed Saints running backs coach Derrick Foster for the running backs spot.

Miami: In addition to coaching the defensive backs, CBS Sports shares Zac Etheridge will also have the pass game coordinator title for the Hurricanes. Houston had recently promoted Zac to that role.

Northern Iowa (FCS): Todd Stepsis and the Panthers are set to add what is believed to be the youngest GM in Division I football.

Southwestern (NAIA - KS): Southwestern College has two graduate assistant jobs open (1 Offense, 1 Defense). Start date of July 1st, 2025. Position include stipend, housing, meal plan, and grad school tuition. Both GA openings will be best fit for position group. To Apply for OFFENSIVE GA POSITION please Email Ryan.Nelson@sckans.edu with resume and references. To apply for DEFENSIVE GA POSITION please Email Trevor.Strong@sckans.edu with resume and references.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II – TX): TAMUK is looking for a game week 2 (September 13th) of the 2025 season. Looking for a home and home agreement. Preferably away week 2, 2025 and home week 2, 2026. If interested please email Michael.salinas@tamuk.edu.

Green Bay Packers: The team is planning to add former Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington as their new defensive line coach and promote offensive assistant Sean Mannion to quarterbacks coach, per ESPN.

Madonna (NAIA - MI): Philip Guel has been elevated to offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerald McCants has added the co-offensive coordinator title.

New Haven (D-II - CT): The University of New Haven is looking for opponents for Week 1 of the 2026/2027 season. Looking for a home / home series. Looking to play at New Haven in 2026 due to league schedule. Please contact Chris Pincince, Head Football Coach at cpincince@newhaven.edu..

Northeast Oklahoma (D-II): Missouri Valley (NAIA) assistant head coach / offensive line coach Mike Cannon has accepted a position on staff, per source.

USC: USC and new GM Chad Bowden are dipping into the Big Ten for another major personnel hire sources tell FootballScoop.

Arkansas State: Virginia Tech director of player personnel Alex JOnes is expected to be the new GM for the Hokies, per CBS Sports.

Illinois: Former Ball State head coach Mike Neu is joining Bret Bielema's staff as senior offensive assistant.

Seattle Seahawks: The team has requested, and been granted permission to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, per Katherin Terrell.

ACC: The constitutional crisis that threatened to blow up the conference has been averted for at least the near-term future.

East Texas Baptist (D-III): ETBU has named likely the youngest offensive coordinator in all of college football, fresh off earning his Bachelor's degree less than a month ago.

Lewis & Clark (D-III - OR): Brett Elliott is leaving Linfield (D-III - OR) after six seasons as offensive coordinator to become the new head coach at Lewis & Clark.

Wheaton (D-III - IL): Wheaton College is looking for a home/home in Week 2 of the 2026/2027 season. Please email Jesse Scott at jesse.scott@wheaton.edu with interest.

Notre Dame: The latest on Notre Dame's pursuit of a new general manager.

USC: The Trojans are nabbing another staffer from Notre Dame, sources tell FootballScoop.

Hardin Simmons University (D-III - TX): Hardin Simmons University is exploring all options for week 3 (Sept. 20th), week 4 (Sept. 27th), and week 8 (Oct. 25th) for the 2025 season. Email jburleson@hsutx.edu with any interest.

Charleston (D-II - WV): The University of Charleston (D-II-WV) is looking for a game for Week 2 of the upcoming season on either September 11th or 13th, 2025. Please contact michaeltesch@ucwv.edu with any interest.

Nebraska: Major news in Lincoln and it has has nothing to do with football, although this coach did fill Memorial Stadium once.

New York Jets: The Jets are hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator the NFL Network has reported. Here's where you can track how Aaron Glenn is filling his staff as hires are made.

Dartmouth (FCS - NH): Sources confirm Shane Montgomery, a veteran college offensive coordinator who spent last season at UMass where he took over as interim head coach following the dismissal of Don Brown, is expected to join the Dartmouth staff as offensive coordinator. CBS Sports has shared the same.

Oklahoma: Gavin Cox has accepted a recruiting and scouting assistant role with the Sooners program.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have now announced defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis. See more on the hires via our Cowboys Staff Tracker page.

Coe (D-III - IA): Reid MIller, a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State (D-II) last season, has accepted the linebackers job.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Sources tell FootballScoop Jeff Faris has his new special teams coordinator.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard has completed an offensive coordinator interview with the Jaguars.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Joel Filani, a two-time All Big 12 receiver with Texas Tech when new ACU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was throwing him the ball, has accepted the receivers job. He spent last season as the offensive coordinator / receivers coach at Northern Iowa (FCS).

Ohio State: Another Buckeyes assistant is reportedly in the mix for an NFL job and is interviewing today.

Houston: After recently adding the pass game coordinator title, Zac Etheridge has left the staff and is expected to land at Miami, Joseph Duarte shares. Yesterday we shared that Mario Cristobal was targeting the former SEC, ACC and Big Ten assistant (per report).

Notre Dame: Two days ago we shared that Marcus Freeman and the Irish had zeroed in on Chris Ash to run the defense, and now that deal is happening.

LSU: Former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is reportedly being targeted for a role on Brian Kelly's offensive staff.

Arizona State: Sources confirm that Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils are bolstering their staff with rising star Josh Omura from Washington.

California High School Lawsuit: Three former executives of California power St. John Bosco claim they were fired for trying to stop head coach Jason Negro from illegally financing the football program out of a cash safe in his office.