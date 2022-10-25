The Scoop - Tuesday October 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bowling Green: Arizona deputy athletic director Derek van der Merwe is the new AD at Bowling Green.

Charlotte: The lay of the land at Charlotte: Former NFL star, some of college football's brightest young coaches could be 49ers candidates.

Texas: Steve Sarkisian apologized for not signing "The Eyes of Texas" after the Oklahoma State loss. He'd have been better off apologizing for what came before the school song.

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh pulls no punches in James Franklin's comments about Michigan's tunnel "whining."

Xploder Bar: Want your athletes to run faster, jump higher and push off harder? Triple extension exercises target the hips, knees and ankles with explosive and forceful movements that condition your muscles and ligaments to do just that." Send us your info today and get your weight room right for the off-season! More information via this link.

Video: A high school coach was seen on video shoving an assistant to the ground following a sideline interference flag in a clip that has gone viral.

Oklahoma: A 7-5 season would be OU's worst of the century, and also net Brent Venables a bonus.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.