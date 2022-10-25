Skip to main content

The Scoop - Tuesday October 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bowling Green: Arizona deputy athletic director Derek van der Merwe is the new AD at Bowling Green.

Charlotte: The lay of the land at Charlotte: Former NFL star, some of college football's brightest young coaches could be 49ers candidates.

Texas: Steve Sarkisian apologized for not signing "The Eyes of Texas" after the Oklahoma State loss. He'd have been better off apologizing for what came before the school song.

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh pulls no punches in James Franklin's comments about Michigan's tunnel "whining."

Video: A high school coach was seen on video shoving an assistant to the ground following a sideline interference flag in a clip that has gone viral.

Oklahoma: A 7-5 season would be OU's worst of the century, and also net Brent Venables a bonus

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.

