The Scoop - Monday October 24, 2022

Ball Tonight: Monday Night Football features the Bears at the Patriots at 8:15p EST on ESPN.

Video: A high school coach was seen on video shoving an assistant to the ground following a sideline interference flag in a clip that has gone viral.

Oklahoma: A 7-5 season would be OU's worst of the century, and also net Brent Venables a bonus.

Charlotte: The 49ers parted ways with Will Healy over the weekend.

Crazy game: It was #2 vs #5 in FCS; and whoa nelly, this one got weird. Four safeties given away and they lose by 5 points....and that's just the start of the story.

#Nuggets: Oregon does its best Chip Kelly tribute, TCU wins another battle in the Big 12 war of attrition, and everything else from the Week 8 slate. Here are your #Nuggets from the weekend.

College GameDay goes Primetime: ESPN's Saturday morning show is heading to Jackson, MS to showcase Deion Sanders' Jackson State squad as they take on the Southern Jaguars this upcoming weekend.

