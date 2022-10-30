The Scoop - Sunday October 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

#Nuggets: Recapping all the action from the weekend's games. Here's #Nuggets.

Big 12: Texas and Oklahoma are on their way out, but the Big 12 is set for a raise with their new TV deal with ESPN and Fox.

Beloit (D-III - WI): Beloit College is seeking two entry level candidates for assistant football coach positions. Looking for candidates with WR backgrounds on the Offense, looking for best available on the Defensive side. Compensation for this position is $12,500 spread out over 11 months, a meal plan, and on campus housing. This is a non-benefited position. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and or coached college football. The positions can start as early as Dec 1st, 1 on offense and 1 on defense. These candidates will be coaching their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Extra duties outside of football will include possible on-call duties with Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you have serious interest in a fantastic opportunity to help build a football program, please email your cover letter, resume, and three references to head coach Ted Soenksen at soenksent@beloit.edu. No phone calls.

Scuffle in Ann Arbor: An investigation into an ugly scene is set to take place after Michigan State players were captured assaulting a Michigan player in the tunnel after the game.

Lane Kiffin: The perfect opportunity to troll Jimbo Fisher arose last night after Ole Miss and Kiffin ran all over "a bunch of five stars."

Deion Sanders: On College GameDay Coach Prime addressed Power 5 offers and had a lot of fun as well...

Utah State: Blake Anderson addressed a lawsuit against him and the University last night.

