The Scoop - Friday October 28, 2022

Ball Tonight: Three games on tonight. Yale and Columbia (6:30p EST - ESPNz), East Carolina at BYU (8p EST - ESPN2) and Louisiana Tech at FIU (8p EST - CBSSN).

Boise State: Interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is making $72,693 through the end of the season, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Stateman. Koetter is not a candidate for the full-time position, and head coach Andy Avalos hopes to have a replacement installed by the early signing period.

ESPN: Lee Corso will not join the crew for GameDay in Jackson tomorrow. "Coach Corso is in good spirits and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon," ESPN said in a statement.

Temple: Head coach Stan Drayton will not be with the team against Navy as he fights a viral infection. Chief of staff Everett Withers will serve as interim head coach. Here's hoping for a complete and quick recovery for Coach Drayton.

Hugh Freeze: Liberty has made their move to secure Hugh Freeze long-term.

East Central (D-II - OK): There's a new youngest head coach in college football with ECU dropping the interim tag on Kris McCullough.

Picks: JB has stretched his lead; but Scott has him in his sights... Week 9 picks are in!

GA Pay: Thanks to the NCAA Rules Modernization Committee, GA pay could soon be going up. But how much?

This Weekend: From rivalries to seasons on the line, FootballScoop breaks down all the games.

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo has plans for a new stadium that "has been shaped with the football fan in mind."

On the Line: Jimbo's deal vs. his (lack of) production have been the talk of college football this fall, but he's not the only coach to get a massive deal with questionable production. Two of them are in the barrel this weekend.

