The Scoop - Thursday October 27, 2022

Ball tonight: Virginia Tech at NC State (7:30pm ET ESPN), Louisiana Lafayette at Southern Miss 7:30pm ET - ESPN2) and Utah at Wazzu (11pm ET / 9pm PT - FS1) in the collegiate ranks. Ravens at the Bucs 8:15pm ET - Prime Video in the league.

GA Pay: Thanks to the NCAA Rules Modernization Committee, GA pay could soon be going up. But how much?

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo has plans for a new stadium that "has been shaped with the football fan in mind."

On the Line: Jimbo's deal vs. his (lack of) production have been the talk of college football this fall, but he's not the only coach to get a massive deal with questionable production. Two of them are in the barrel this weekend.

Denver Broncos: Broncos GM George Paton asked about his head coach Nathaniel Hackett amid a challenging, 2-5 start to his tenure, "I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100 percent."

St. Andrews (NAIA - NC): St Andrews University is looking for opponents on August 26, and September 2nd, 2023. Interested programs can contact curtinrp@sa.edu.

Penn State: James Franklin and Penn State find themselves on the road once again to open Big Ten play next year, marking the eighth straight season that has happened. Franklin and the Nittany Lions had been critical of the league, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren reached out to offer comment to FootballScoop on how that has happened.

Lane Kiffin: Lane goes full Lane when asked about DJ Durkin's departure for Texas A&M this past off season.

NIL: The NCAA released updated NIL guidance yesterday; and....some of these changes are significant.

Nick Saban: The GOAT details how they lay out their weekly game prep at Alabama.

Michigan: You've heard of a "get-back coach," but what about a "get-to coach?"

