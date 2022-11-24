Skip to main content

The Scoop - Thursday November 24, 2022

Enjoy family, food, and some football today and take time to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon each of us this Thanksgiving.

Ball Today: Two college and three NFL games on today. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State (3p EST on ESPN+), and then the Egg Bowl with Mississippi State at Ole Miss (7p EST on ESPN). NFL games start at 12:30 with the Bills at Lions (12:30p EST on CBS) and then the Giants at Cowboys (4:30p EST on FOX), and the Patriots at Vikings (8:20p EST on NBC).

UAB: An update on UAB's search

Georgia Tech: An update on Georgia Tech's search for their next head coach

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State University is looking to start a two year Home/Home contract starting on September 9, 2023 and the corresponding date in 2024. All interested teams please contact head coach Josh Anderson at josh.anderson@dsu.edu.

Thanksgiving: Memphis DC Matt Barnes offers some radical Thanksgiving advice: Ditch the silverware. Hear him out.

On the Line: Our mega-preview of college football's Rivalry Weekend is here, with more mind calories than your Thanksgiving dinner.

Transfer Portal: Asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured response: "You can never skip adversity in life."

Houston Christian (FCS): The Huskies will have a new head coach for the first time in the program's decade-old history.

Arizona State: An update on Arizona State's search...

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

