The Scoop - Thursday November 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Enjoy family, food, and some football today and take time to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon each of us this Thanksgiving.

Ball Today: Two college and three NFL games on today. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State (3p EST on ESPN+), and then the Egg Bowl with Mississippi State at Ole Miss (7p EST on ESPN). NFL games start at 12:30 with the Bills at Lions (12:30p EST on CBS) and then the Giants at Cowboys (4:30p EST on FOX), and the Patriots at Vikings (8:20p EST on NBC).

UAB: An update on UAB's search.

Georgia Tech: An update on Georgia Tech's search for their next head coach.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State University is looking to start a two year Home/Home contract starting on September 9, 2023 and the corresponding date in 2024. All interested teams please contact head coach Josh Anderson at josh.anderson@dsu.edu.

Thanksgiving: Memphis DC Matt Barnes offers some radical Thanksgiving advice: Ditch the silverware. Hear him out.

On the Line: Our mega-preview of college football's Rivalry Weekend is here, with more mind calories than your Thanksgiving dinner.

Transfer Portal: Asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured response: "You can never skip adversity in life."

Houston Christian (FCS): The Huskies will have a new head coach for the first time in the program's decade-old history.

Arizona State: An update on Arizona State's search...

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.