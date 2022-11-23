The Scoop - Wednesday November 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Yes, we'll be here all day and tomorrow as well; but in advance the FootballScoop staff would like to wish each of you a wonderful Thanksgiving. We are truly thankful to live in this great country and have so much to be thankful for. We pray each of you is able to enjoy tomorrow with friends, family and perhaps even some football. God bless.

Sean Payton: ESPN shares that former Saints head coach Sean Payton is "keeping his eye" on two teams in particular - the Chargers and the Cardinals. Payton, who retired back in January, is still under contract with the Saints, so any team looking to land him would have to work out a deal with New Orleans.

Thanksgiving: Memphis DC Matt Barnes offers some radical Thanksgiving advice: Ditch the silverware. Hear him out.

On the Line: Our mega-preview of college football's Rivalry Weekend is here, with more mind calories than your Thanksgiving dinner.

Transfer Portal: Asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured response: "You can never skip adversity in life."

McPherson (NAIA - KS): McPherson College has a wide receivers coach position open. Candidate will coach their own position, have a HS & JC recruiting area, will have game planning & breakdown responsibilities, assist with the weight room, assist with special teams, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Compensation is $14k + housing, and most meals. All interested applicants apply through this link.

Houston Christian (FCS): The Huskies will have a new head coach for the first time in the program's decade-old history.

Akron vs. Buffalo: The Zips vs. Bulls game has been rescheduled for Friday, December 2nd at 1p. The game was rescheduled from last weekend after Buffalo was hit with a massive snowstorm.

Arizona State: An update on Arizona State's search...

Wheeling (D-II – WV): Wheeling University, who just completed a 7-4 season in only its 3rd full season as a member of Division II, invites applications for the position of Pass Game Coordinator & Offensive Assistant Coach. Successful candidates must be committed to the academic and athletic success of the student-athlete and be able to support and promote the University's Mission. Preference will be given to candidates with at least 3-5 years of College coaching experience of Offensive Skill position(s) and/or playing background. This is a full-time/benefit eligible position that will include co-coordination of offense (pass game emphasis), positional coaching/teaching, recruitment of high-level Division II student athletes, practice and game preparation, film breakdown, workout and conditioning supervision, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Bachelor’s Degree required – Master’s Degree Preferred. Valid Driver’s License, NCAA Compliance Module Certification, CPR/First Aid/AED certification, and successful result of background check are mandatory. Candidates should also be proficient in Visio, HUDL, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Please apply formally at Wheeling U FB Job App. No phone calls please.

Auburn: Updating Auburn's search. The latest....

Kansas: Lance Leipold has reportedly agreed to terms on a new deal that would keep him in Lawrence for the long haul.

Hildesheim Invaders (Germany): The Hildesheim Invaders of the GFL2 League has openings at the QB and RB coach position. Also, the Special Teams Coordinator Position. The position includes a job with a growing international sponsor of ours with several open positions and opportunity to coach in one of the premier leagues in Germany. The coach will be responsible for all expenses but with a good job available can easily cover the expenses needed to live in Hildesheim as it’s very inexpensive. Our management can also help find the candidates a place to stay, with the candidates covering their stay. The timeframe would be March or April until the end of September. Hildesheim, Germany is a beautiful city with a great central location to other major cities such as Berlin and Hamburg. If you are interested please send your resume to herford@invaders.de.



Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Offensive Assistant Coach/Assistant Equipment Manager for the football program. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program such as assisting the offense, equipment inventory, maintenance of equipment, equipment for practice and games, etc. Housing and meals are included. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

University of Pikeville (NAIA - KY): The University of Pikeville is looking for a game for 2023 on 8/26, 9/9, or 11/11. UPIKE would prefer to play at home in 2023 and would be willing to return the game the following year. If interested, please contact Head Coach Corey Fipps at coreyfipps@upike.edu.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): David Bailiff will not return as the Lions' head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Central Arkansas (FCS): The University of Central Arkansas has an opening for a graduate assistant working in the equipment room. Applicants should have prior experience working in a collegiate equipment room. Interested individuals should send a resume and references to Director of Equipment Operations, Zach Brady at Zbrady1@uca.edu.

Arizona Cardinals: Following "an incident" over the weekend leading up to their game in Mexico City, Kliff Kingsbury has dismissed a member of his offensive staff.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): One of the best small college jobs in the country is open as, head coach Kevin Bullis is retiring.

