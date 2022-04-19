The Scoop - Tuesday April 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wayne State (D-II - MI): Antwon Robinson, the defensive backs coach at Fairmont State (D-II - WV), has joined the Wayne State staff in the same capacity.

Case Western Reserve (D-III - OH): Case Western Reserve is looking to hire an assistant football coach / instructor of physical education. This is a full-time position with a competitive salary and excellent fringe benefits. Applicants who possess defensive position coaching experience and special teams coordination experience are preferred but not required. Experience with video coordination and familiarity with HUDL is a plus. Bachelor's degree required, Master's preferred. No phone calls please. Email resume, cover letter and any other relevant material to Melissa Ackerman, Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations, at mxa618@case.edu.

Pittsburgh Steelers: David Corley, who spent last season as the running backs coach at Richmond (FCS - VA), has officially joined the staff as assistant quarterbacks coach.

Adams State (D-II - CO): Adams State University has immediate openings for volunteer offensive and defensive quality control assistants. This position will work personally with a position coach on staff. This position DOES NOT receive a stipend, room or board. This is strictly volunteer. We will be able to help with getting work/job within the community. Candidates should be proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Hudl. This is an excellent opportunity for someone wanting to get into college football coaching. If interested, email resume and references to jdiaz@adams.edu.

East Central CC (JC - MS): East Central Community College (MS) is currently seeking a volunteer football coach/part-time student services assistant, preferably with Mississippi ties, for the 2022 season. The position of need is either an offensive or defensive skill position. This position requires proficient computer skills (hudl, visio, microsoft office and a background in analytics). This is a nine-month position that requires working with student services and monitoring a campus dorm. Compensation is based on an hourly wage with meals, housing (dorm), and benefits. Applicants can email their resume to coach Ken Karcher at kkarcher@eccc.edu. No phone calls please.

Central Washington (D-II): Mike Ferriter has been announced as offensive coordinator. Ferriter previously served as the offensive coordinator at Idaho State (FCS) and prior to that coached the receivers / pass game coordinator at Montana (FCS).

Emporia State (D-II - KS): Emporia State University, located in Emporia, KS, has an immediate opening for a defensive graduate assistant. Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to: working with the defensive backs on the field and in the meeting room, video editing, equipment management, assisting with player evaluation, assisting with recruiting, including prospect evaluation and on-campus visits, other duties assigned by head coach. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Emporia State University are required. Proficiency with Adobe Photoshop software and social media platforms and experience working with graphics are strongly preferred. Compensation includes tuition and a monthly stipend. Housing is not a part of the package. Minorities are encouraged to apply. All interested, qualified applicants should email a cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Mike LoPorto at mloporto@emporia.edu.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Former New York Jets offensive quality control David Clowney is now Stetson's wide receivers coach, source tells FootballScoop.

NBC: NBC has announced Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark as its new Sunday Night Football team. Tirico replaces Al Michaels, who left for Amazon, and Stark replaces Michele Tafoya, who retired from sports broadcasting.

Roosevelt (NAIA - Chicago, IL): Roosevelt is looking to hire graduate assistant football coaches on offense and defense. Compensation includes full graduate school tuition and a $5,000 stipend. No housing or meals are included. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative undergraduate GPA. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to Eric Watts at ewatts01@roosevelt.edu. Interviews will begin in May with the start date being July 1st, 2022.

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): New Mexico Highlands University has an immediate opening for an Offensive Skill Graduate Assistant. The graduate assistant will oversee their own position group, will recruit their own area, and have other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Any individual candidates must get accepted into the graduate school. The position comes with will a tuition, housing, and a stipend. If interested, please email tannis@live.NMHU.edu.

Kansas: Group launching Kansas Jayhawks' bold NIL plan with $1.2m goal, special gameday access.

Georgia: The Bulldogs national championship rings are in.

Sam Houston State (FCS - TX): Per source, Christian Borak has been promoted to Director of Football Operations at Sam Houston State. Borak has been with the team since January 2021 as a Football Operations and Player Personnel assistant and he previously worked with Youngstown State and UCF.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The NFL Sunday Ticket is set to leave DirecTV for the first time in the package's near 30-year history.

East Los Angeles (JC - CA): East LA College is currently looking to fill positions on both the offensive, and defensive side of the ball. Masters degree preferred, but not required. Stipend's range from $8-11k with the possibility to teach classes. Coaches with experience recruiting the greater Los Angeles area, as well as local coaches are encouraged to apply. Contact GODINERJ@ELAC.EDU.

Old Dominion: Head coach Ricky Rahne and the program have reportedly agreed to a contract extension. Details here.

