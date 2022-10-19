The Scoop - Wednesday October 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bryan Bossard, an assistant coach at University of Delaware, has passed away at 55 years old. Bossard joined the Hornets’ staff as running backs & tight ends coach prior to the 2020 season and was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the fall 2021 season. He coached the first two games of the 2022 campaign before stepping down due to his illness. Please join us in praying for his family.

Ball tonight: Georgia State at Appalachian State tonight 7:30et - ESPN2.

Sam Houston (FCS - TX): The head coach has called SHSU's offensive numbers "pretty horrific," and so the Bearkats are changing coordinators.

Maryland: The Terps are looking for a director of video production. Bachelor's degree required in video production, graphic design, or a related field. Must possess 1-2 years of experience with non-linear editing (Premiere, Final Cut), graphics programs (Photoshop, Illustrator), and two (2) years of experience with motion graphics programs (After Effects, Cinema 4D). Proficiency with Mac systems and Adobe Creative Suite. Prefer Power-5 production experience, specifically with a revenue-generating sport, and to those with provable experience in event video production. Interested candidates can applications electronically via this link - search for position number 100156. For best consideration, applications should include (1) cover letter, (2) resume, and (3) names and contact information of at least three references.

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Vantz Singletary is no longer with the program. Head coach Willie Tillman is taking on the defensive play calling responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Trinity International's defense had given up 46 points per game through their first six games of the year.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson announced a head coaching change on Tuesday.

Hudson Valley CC (JC - NY): HVCC Football is looking for an away game October 30th within 5 hours travel time. Contact d.jones@hvcc.edu if interested.

Colorado: CU has retained the search firm Eastman & Beaudine to help hire Karl Dorrell's replacement, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. That's the same firm that helped AD Rick George hire Mel Tucker.

Coach Prime: Number 1 recruiting class vs Number 2 recruiting class, both teams coached for former NFL standouts, big stakes, big pageantry. Homecoming for Jackson State. Get ready for PrimeTime.

Dabo Swinney: Dabo talked about how his sense of peace doesn't come from a scoreboard.

Cal: Following a loss to winless Colorado, Justin Wilcox has brought an old friend out of retirement.

