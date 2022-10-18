The Scoop - Tuesday October 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker: Here's where you can track all the major college defensive coordinator changes as they happen.

Alabama: The Tide are the most penalized team in college football. So what is Nick Saban's plan to fix it?

GoFundMe: The family of Roosevelt (NAIA - IL) head coach Jared Williamson is in need of donations and prayers following a debilitating collision with a drunk driver earlier this month.

Shattering the coaches box window: A coach has been placed on leave after hitting the glass following an opponent's score. But, shouldn't that glass be able to handle a punch?

Winning Box Scores: Why No. 18 Illinois's 26-14 win over unranked Minnesota was quietly one of most dominant performances of the weekend.

FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker: Here's our page to track all of the FBS offensive coordinator changes for the 2022-23 cycle.

NFL and College Head Coaching Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

