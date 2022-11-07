The Scoop - Monday November 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Carolina Panthers: Interim head coach Steve Wilks and the team have announced that corners coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni have both been let go. Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take added responsibilities with the defensive backs moving forward, with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role with the secondary as well and pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive linemen.

South Florida: Jeff Scott has been relieved of his duties, and the school has also announced a change at defensive coordinator.

UNLV: Sources tell FootballScoop that director of player personnel Ethan Russo has resigned to take a job outside of football.

Missouri: The Tigers have extended defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

