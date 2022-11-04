The Scoop - Friday November 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball tonight: UMass at UConn (7pm et - CBSSN), Duke at Boston College (7pm et - ESPN2) and Oregon State at Washington (9:30pm pt - ESPN2).

Missouri: Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has earned himself an extension. Details here.

Nebraska: An update on Nebraska's search is right here.

Dean College (D-III - MA): Dean College is looking for a game Week 6 (Oct. 7th) of 2023 Season. Would prefer home. Also, would be open to a 2 year agreement for 2023 (Oct. 7th) and 2024 seasons. Interested schools contact Andrae Murphy at amurphy@dean.edu

Howard Payne (D-III - TX): Howard Payne University is looking for a game Week 2 (Sept 9) of 2023 Season. Would prefer home. Also would be open to a 2 year agreement for 2023 (Sept 9) and 2024 seasons. Interested schools contact Jason Bachtel at jbachtel@hputx.edu

Auburn: Lane Kiffin addresses the vacancy at Auburn, shares "I'd hire Deion Sanders."

UCLA: University of California system regents to decide on UCLA move to Big Ten later this month, per report

Auburn: An SEC head coach weighs in on what questions must be asked, answered in the search for the next head coach on The Plains.

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Kirby Smart and Georgia have been preparing for Tennessee's unique tempo since week 1.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Coach Prime's squad is undefeated and is expected to be favored in every game the rest of the way. We take a look at what happens if JSU wins out.

