The Scoop - Thursday November 3, 2022

Games Tonight: Two college and an NFL game tonight. UTEP at Rice (7p EST - CBSSN) and then Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (7:30p EST - ESPN). You can catch the Eagles against the Texans tonight (8:15p EST) on Amazon Prime.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): Nebraska-Kearney is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant. Position will start in January 2023. The job pays a 9-month stipend of $10,000 during the academic year. All credits are paid for to earn your Master’s degree. Possible health benefits included. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to NebKearneyFootball@gmail.com. Subject Title “Graduate Assistant."

Culver-Stockton (NAIA - MO): Culver-Stockton College is looking for an opponent for Week 1 (August 26th) of the 2023 season. Possible return date in 2024. Please contact nfrink@culver.edu if interested.

Auburn: Lane Kiffin addresses the vacancy at Auburn, shares "I'd hire Deion Sanders."

UCLA: University of California system regents to decide on UCLA move to Big Ten later this month, per report

Auburn: An SEC head coach weighs in on what questions must be asked, answered in the search for the next head coach on The Plains.

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Kirby Smart and Georgia have been preparing for Tennessee's unique tempo since week 1.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Coach Prime's squad is undefeated and is expected to be favored in every game the rest of the way. We take a look at what happens if JSU wins out.

Bryan Harsin: Bryan Harsin has shared a rather lengthy statement on his time on the Plains.

