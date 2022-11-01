The Scoop - Tuesday November 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Tonight: Two MACtion games on tonight. Ball State at Kent State (7pm EST on ESPNU) and then Buffalo at Ohio (7:30pm EST on ESPN2). We'll get two MAC games tomorrow night as well.

Auburn: The Auburn job is open and there is much to discuss. The FootballScoop Podcast is here.

ESPN: Herm Edwards is ESPN's newest college football and NFL analyst.

Utah State: AD John Hartwell has stepped down. More here.

Indianapolis Colts: Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has been relieved of his duties.

Adam Zimmer: Awful news to share, as the Bengals analyst and former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has died at age 38.

Fehervar Enthroners (Hungary): Fehervar Enthroners, the 2022 HFL and CEFL Champions, are in need of an Offensive Coordinator with quarterback coaching duties, or best fit position. Assignment begins April 1 and runs thru September 30 , 2023. The club is to compete in the European League of Football for 2023. Opponents include Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin, and Instanbul to name a few. Benefits : Round Trip Flights, housing, car, insurance, meals, gym and Salary (negotiable). Fehervar is 45 minutes from Budapest. Interested coaches can inquiries and resume to viktor.boka@gmail.com.

Auburn: Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze and Deion Sanders atop a strong list of candidates to be Auburn's next head coach. A look at where this search is headed.

The State of Michigan: Jim Harbaugh, "An apology will not get the job done."

Boston College: In year three for Jeff Hafley, the Eagles have one win over an FBS opponent (by 1 point over Louisville). Following Saturday's loss against UConn, Hafley publicly remains confident in the direction of the program and his status with the University.

Auburn: In connection with their hiring of John Cohen as director of athletics, the University announced yesterday they are parting ways with Bryan Harsin.

Hampden-Syndey (D-III - VA): A groundskeeper at a Division III school ran over the goalpost before their homecoming game, forcing the contest to go one-direction.

