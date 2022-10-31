The Scoop - Monday October 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ed Argast, who spent four decades coaching college football with stops at Princeton, Wagner, Fordham, Columbia and Bates as well as a head coaching stint at Canisius, has passed. Please join us in praying for his family.

Auburn: In connection with their hiring of John Cohen as director of athletics, the University announced today they are parting ways with Bryan Harsin. The search is underway....

Detroit Lions: Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has been let go, according to Dave Birkett.

Auburn: Ross Dellenger shares that new Auburn AD John Cohen's deal is expected to be a 5-year deal that pays about $1.5 million annually, with incentives and "assurances that he will operate his own athletic department."

Hampden-Syndey (D-III - VA): A groundskeeper at a Division III school ran over the goalpost before their homecoming game, forcing the contest to go one-direction

Ball tonight: Bengals are at the Browns - 7:15pm CT on ESPN.

XFL: The relaunch of the XFL with The Rock had a prime opportunity to make waves with some new nicknames and logos. How'd they do? Well...take a look and judge for yourself. As a reminder, the XFL coaching staffs are listed here.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker and the Spartans have suspended four players after their scuffle in the tunnel with the Wolverines.

North Central College (D-III - IL): North Central College is looking for a home or away game week 1 or week 2 of 2023. Considering all options, interested schools please contact Head Coach Brad Spencer at bwspencer@noctrl.edu.

North Alabama: The program has decided to part ways with Chris Willis, who had spent more than 20 years with the program.

#Nuggets: Recapping all the action from the weekend's games. Here's this weekend's #Nuggets.

Big 12: Texas and Oklahoma are on their way out, but the Big 12 is set for a raise with their new TV deal with ESPN and Fox.

Lane Kiffin: The perfect opportunity to troll Jimbo Fisher arose over the weekend after Ole Miss and Kiffin ran all over "a bunch of five stars."

Deion Sanders: On College GameDay Coach Prime addressed Power 5 offers and had a lot of fun as well...

Utah State: Blake Anderson addressed a lawsuit against him and the University over the weekend.

