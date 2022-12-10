The Scoop - Saturday December 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Stanford: Sacramento State (FCS) head coach Troy Taylor will be the new head coach of the Cardinal.

Ole Miss: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that NC State offensive line coach John Garrison is expected to become the new offensive line coach for Lane Kiffin. Matt Zenitz has also reported the hire.

Ohio State: Pete Thamel tweets that Keenan Bailey, who currently serves as senior advisor to the head coach and has been with the Buckeyes in a variety of roles the past seven seasons, is expected to get promoted to the vacant tight ends job left open by Kevin Wilson's departure for the Tulsa job. Wilson, who also serves as offensive coordinator, plans to stay with the Buckeyes through their College Football Playoff run.

LA Rams: After considering an offer to join Matt Rhule's staff at Nebraska, Jake Peetz has decided to stay in the NFL, according to multiple reports.

Army: With the big Army vs. Navy game today, here's our piece from last year where our own John Brice was embedded with the Army team during their meetings, and at their team hotel as they prepped for the big game.

Wyoming: The University of Wyoming is looking to hire a Director of Player Personnel. This position will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing the strategic planning process for evaluating and recruiting prospective student-athletes. Minimum of two years’ experience in college or professional football. Preferred experience as either a Director of Player Personnel or comparable with an extensive background in evaluating and recruiting student athletes at the FBS level. Complete the online application and upload the following for a complete application: cover letter, resume and contact information for four work-related references. Here's the application link. Please no phone calls or e-mails.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (D-III): MMA currently has an entry level coaching position available for an assistant football coach. Candidates will assist with recruiting, player development and retention. Compensation is $13,000.00 spread over a 12 month commitment that comes with housing and meals (when classes are in session). Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested parties please email your resume, cover letter and 3 references to Head Football Coach Jeremy Cameron at jcameron@maritime.edu. Start date is ASAP.

Louisville: Check out the details of Jeff Brohm's contract at his alma mater.

Army vs. Navy: One of the greatest rivalries in college football kicks off tomorrow at 3p. Army will have tank inspired uniforms while Navy will wear space-themed ones - take a look a them here.

Kentucky: After one season back with the Rams, Liam Coen is reportedly preparing to return to Lexington as offensive coordinator.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Pete Rossomando, who served as the offensive line coach before becoming the interim head coach at Charlotte this past season, has been named the new head coach at Lamar.

Southeastern (D-II - OK): Bo Atterberry, who previously served as the program's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, has been elevated to head coach. He previously served as the head coach at Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II) for six seasons where he went 41-28 overall.

