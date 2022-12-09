The Scoop - Friday December 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Stanford: Jason Garrett, who visited the Stanford campus yesterday as a finalist for the job, tweeted last night, "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!"

NC State: Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae will be the new offensive coordinator, Pete Thamel shares. He replaces Tim Beck, who is the new head coach at Coastal Carolina.

Tennessee: Missouri assistant director / player personnel (offense) Kevin Pendleton has joined the Vols staff as assistant offensive line coach.

Greensboro (D-III - NC): Greensboro College is looking to hire 2 assistant coaches, 1 offensive and 1 defensive. These are Intern spots, no benefits, not full-time. Each spot will have a stipend and opportunity for housing and some meals. The offensive spot would be coaching RBs or TEs. The defensive spot would be DL. Each spot would coach their own position and recruit. Having college playing or coaching experience is preferred. THIS IS NOT A Full-time position. Please email tyler.card@greensboro.edu.



North Alabama: Thomas Johnston (DL) and Samie Parker (WRs) have both formally joined the staff. A former UAB player, Johnston spent last season as strength and conditioning, and linebackers coach at Alabaster HS (AL) and Parker was a quality control coach at Rice and was a recruiting assistant at Washington State prior to that.

Wayne State (D-II - MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that veteran head coach Paul Winters will not return.

LaGrange (D-III - GA): Head coach Earl Chambers and his coordinators have left the program.

UAB: Sione Ta'ufo'ou is expected to be Trent Dilfer's defensive coordinator. More on the addition here.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule has his defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Colorado: Deion has hired the head coach from a former SWAC rival to join his CU staff.

Sioux Falls (D-II - SD): Having moved on from their coach despite an 8-3 season, Sioux Falls has its new head coach.

Stanford: An update on Stanford's search; where FootballScoop can confirm two of the finalists.

North Alabama: Sources tell FootballScoop Brent Dearmon has found his defensive coordinator.

