The Scoop - Thursday December 8, 2022

Stanford: An update on Stanford's search; where FootballScoop can confirm two of the finalists.

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): New Mexico Highlands University is accepting applications for one full time Offensive Line coach - includes salary and benefits. As well as two graduate assistant positions - Wide Receiver Coach and Director of Football Operations - includes tuition, stipend and housing. Interested candidates please email your resume to Rplummer@nmhu.edu

North Alabama: Sources tell FootballScoop Brent Dearmon has found his defensive coordinator.

Georgia Tech: Alabama assistant director of player personnel Errin Joe is joining Brent Key's staff as general manager, Matt Zenitz tweets.

North Alabama (FCS): Sources tell us DeShaun Davis has been hired as the linebackers coach.

Western Michigan: Lance Taylor has officially been named the new head coach of the Broncos.

Wisconsin: Sources confirm to FootballScoop North Carolina offensive line coach Jack Bicknell is headed to Wisconsin with Phil Longo.

Western Michigan: Our article from yesterday on Western Michigan's pursuit of Lance Taylor to become their new head coach.

Colorado: As we reported Monday, Bill O'Boyle has now made it official, he's Prime's offensive line coach.

Colorado: We shared over the weekend that Alabama assistant defensive coordinator Charles Kelly was Prime's choice for defensive coordinator and that the deal was coming. Tonight, Brian Howell reports the deal is now in place to bring Kelly to Boulder.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck inks new seven-year deal at Minnesota.

Cincinnati: Scott Satterfield's staff is starting to take shape.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): Texas A&M-Commerce is set to hire an Arena football legend as its next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Louisville: Louisville has its man. The Cardinals are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring U of L alum, former U of L assistant coach, and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm home.

