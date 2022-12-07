The Scoop - Wednesday December 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): Texas A&M-Commerce is set to hire an Arena football legend as its next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Louisville: Louisville has its man. The Cardinals are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring U of L alum, former U of L assistant coach, and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm home.

Fresno State: Defensive quality control coach Brad Vonnahme has been hired to lead the program at Crespi HS (CA).

Southern Illinois (FCS): Southern Illinois University is seeking a Director of Football Operations. Interested Candidates can email Ryan McVicker at ryan.mcvicker@siu.edu.

BYU: Late last night, sources told FootballScoop Kalani Sitake has his eyes on his new defensive coordinator. This deal has now become official.

Edward Waters (D-II - FL): Edward Waters University is looking for an opponent to fill an open date on their schedule for 11/4/23 . Will travel and are looking to receive a game Guarantee. If interested please contact Head Coach Toriano Morgan (T.Morgan@ewc.edu)

Wisconsin: The upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be approximately Jim Leonhard's 200th game as a Wisconsin Badger and, for the time being, his last.

Arizona State: Sources tell FootballScoop Kenny Dillingham is looking to hit a long ball with his tenth assistant hire.

Cal: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Jake Spavital will be Cal's new offensive coordinator.

UNLV: Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom is the new head coach at UNLV.

Missouri Western (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop Missouri Western plans to name Tyler Fenwick their new head coach.

Arizona State: Fresno State offensive line coach / run game coordinator Saga Tuitele is leaving to join the Sun Devils in the same role, sources tell FootballScoop. Chris Karpman has shared the same.

Broyles Award: TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has won the 2022 Broyles Award.

Northern Colorado (FCS): BYU assistant Ed Lamb will be the new head coach for Northern Colorado, sources tell FootballScoop.

Western Michigan: Our update on Western Michigan's search which is headed towards a hire in the coming days.

Arizona State: FootballScoop can confirm that Ra'Shaad Samples is leaving the Rams to join Kenny Dillingham's staff.

