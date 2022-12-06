The Scoop - Tuesday December 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

USF: Josh Newberg tweets that Kevin Patrick is joining Alex Golesh's staff. Patrick is a former USF defensive line coach who has stops at Texas Tech, NC State, and most recently at FAU.

Western Michigan: Our update on Western Michigan's search which is headed towards a hire in the coming days.

Arizona State: FootballScoop can confirm that Ra'Shaad Samples is leaving the Rams to join Kenny Dillingham's staff.

Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II): Kentucky Wesleyan is seeking a Restricted Earnings Corners Coach and a Restricted Earnings Offensive Skill Coach. Responsibilities include assisting the Head Football Coach & Coordinators, Managing and Coaching your own Position Group, and Recruiting. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please indicate if you will be at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte. This Position does not include housing, meals, or benefits. Interested applicants should send a resume, and a list of contact references to kwcfootballjobs@gmail.com.

Wisconsin: Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown have all hit the road recruiting for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin, Pete Thamel tweets. All join from the Cincinnati staff.

Colorado: Tim Brewster is following Deion from Jackson State to Colorado. Brewster, the former Minnesota head coach, coached the tight ends at Jackson State last year.

De Anza (JC - CA): De Anza College has the following staff positions open: RBs, WRs, STC, DL, DBs with either a DC or OC role also available. These are stipend positions $8,000/year - $12,000/year depending on role. Some potential for adjunct classes for candidates with the appropriate masters degree. If interested please email head coach Joe D’Agostino at DagostinoJoe@deanza.edu with a letter of interest and references. Local candidates encouraged to apply as we are looking to fill these positions by January.

Cal Poly (FCS): Cal Poly is planning to announce today they are naming Paul Wulff head coach sources tell FootballScoop.

Kent State: Sources tell FootballScoop outgoing Kent State head coach is bringing a key assistant with him to Colorado; and made his pitch for the man to replace him.

Frank Sceflo: Amid discussions with Lamar to become their head coach, Southeastern (FCS) has stepped up to work out a new deal to keep Scelfo in Hammond, LA.

Colorado: Willie Taggart is teaming up with Prime.

Tulsa: Kevin Wilson has now agreed to become head coach at Tulsa.

Colorado: Coach Prime is reportedly targeting an FBS head coach to coordinate his offense in Boulder. Sources tell FootballScoop this is happening.

Alfred University (D-III - NY): Alfred University is looking for a Canadian team to play in an exhibition game in mid-May. We are willing to travel to the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, or Manitoba. Please contact Offensive Coordinator Curtis Bailey at baileyc@alfred.edu with inquiries.

North Texas: UNT is on the hunt. Our look at how this search plays out.

Oregon: The Ducks are expected to hire UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein per multiple reports.

Carolina Panthers: Central Michigan defensive line coach Ian Scott is leaving for an opportunity with the Panthers.

UAB: Our update on Trent Dilfer's staff.

Iowa State: Run game coordinator / running backs coach Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Also, Campbell is making additional changes. More on the goings on in Ames here.

