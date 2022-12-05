The Scoop - Monday December 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cincinnati: Sources tell FootballScoop Cincinnati is planning to hire Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. Yep, this is happening.

Marian (NAIA - IN): Head coach Mike Henninger has stepped down to accept a new role as the Assistant Director of Athletics at Marian. Henninger went an impressive 92-23 since taking over the program in 2013, including a national title in 2015 and two runner-up finishes.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to hire a Defensive Coordinator/Strength & Conditioning coach. This position will coach a defensive position. Overseeing the Defensive staff, Defensive game planning, team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please send resumes to NEOfootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for this position will start immediately.

FAU: Texas director of operations Matt Smidebush is going back to work with Tom Herman at FAU shares Pete Thamel. Smidebush worked with Herman at both Texas and Houston.

Ohio Dominican (D-II): Ohio Dominican is seeking an Offensive Graduate Assistant Tight End Coach. Responsibilities include assisting the Offensive Coordinator, Coaching the Tight End Position, and Recruiting. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Must be able to relocate and enroll into classes in January. Interested applicants should send a resume, and a list of contact references to Offensive Coordinator Tanner McCormick at oduoffense@gmail.com

Lyon (D-III - AR): Lyon College invites applications for an assistant football coach (restricted earnings / defensive backs) effective immediately. The primary responsibilities are assisting in practice and game preparation, breakdown film and provide scouting reports, recruiting academic and athletically gifted students, maintain working knowledge of NCAA D3 and Lyon College policies and procedures, provide instruction to student-athletes through practice or film review and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Applicants must have successful coaching experience and an understanding (experience preferred) of recruiting student athletes at a small, liberal arts college. A bachelor’s degree is required; master’s preferred. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and the names, addresses, and phone numbers of three references to jobs@lyon.edu.

BYU: Kelly Poppinga, who spent the last fall at Boise State as edge coach and co-special teams coordinator, is expected to join the BYU staff.

Oregon: Analyst Jordan Somerville is stepping in as quarterbacks coach for the bowl game, per Matt Prehm.

Wagner (FCS - NY): Kamau Dumas, who coached the corners at Gannon (D-II - PA) last season, has joined the staff as defensive backs coach.

Arizona State: ASU is pulling another defensive staffer from Washington State sources tell FootballScoop.

Lincoln (D-II - MO): The Lincoln University (Missouri) Blue Tigers Football Team has 4 Graduate Assistant openings starting in the Spring of 2023. Each position includes full-time graduate tuition, some meals, and an $8,000 stipend (divided out monthly). Graduate Assistants will coach their own position group, run meetings, plan practice, work with special teams, and handle other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Coordinators. Candidates must have an undergraduate GPA of 2.75 or higher, and gain entrance to Lincoln University Graduate School. All interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to bluetigerfb@gmail.com.

North Texas: Seth Littrell will reportedly not return for an eighth season with the Mean Green.

Wisconsin: Luke Fickell shares an update on his pursuit to retain defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: The 2022 CFP field is set and -- can you believe it? -- they're going to play the thing without Alabama. John and Zach give our CFP preview, our Championship Week review, and a little bit of coaching intel on the FootballScoop podcast.

Michigan: Amid a report the NFL is interested in him, Jim Harbaugh said he'll "enthusiastically" coach a ninth season at Michigan in 2023.

