The Scoop - Sunday December 4, 2022

Colorado: Prime is building his staff quickly. An update based on our sources...

Coastal Carolina: Sources tell FootballScoop Coastal's search is dialed in already.

Liberty: FootballScoop viewers knew this a few days back; but Jamey Chadwell to Liberty is happening. Today.

Colorado: The deal is done. Deion Sanders is head coach of the Buffs and is on the ground in Boulder. Here is video from last night when he had a heart to heart with his players at Jackson State to let them know he was leaving.

Arizona State: Washington State defensive coordinator Brian Ward is set to join Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State, per multiple reports. Ward has previously coordinated defenses at Nevada, Syracuse and Bowling Green.

South Florida: Sources tell FootballScoop Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has been offered the head coaching position at USF.

North Alabama (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop UNA got their man. This deal is done.

Sterling College (NAIA - KS): Sources tell FootballScoop Sterling College has hired Reggie Langford Jr as the new assistant head coach / offensive coordinator. Coach Langford comes from Bethel College, KS., at Bethel Coach Langford orchestrated one of the top offensive in the KCAC.

Charlotte: Sources tell FootballScoop that Biff Poggi is adding a rising star in Rod Ojong to the Charlotte staff.

Wisconsin: Jim Leonhard has reportedly made a decision on whether to leave his alma mater or remain in Madison as a Luke Fickell assistant.

Danny Rocco: Sources tell FootballScoop Danny Rocco is set to become an FCS head coach again.

Minot State (D-II - ND): Head coach Mike Aldrich's contract is not being renewed and the program is on the hunt for their next head coach.

How Taylor Housewright went from sleeping in closets to being one of football's top young offensive coordinators

Ashland (D-II - OH): Lee Owens is stepping down as head coach at Ashland. Our look at the great career Owens has had and the indelible mark he left on Ashland football.

