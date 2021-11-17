The Scoop - Wednesday November 17, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Games tonight: Northern Illinois is at Buffalo (7pm et - ESPN2) & Central Michigan is at Ball State (7pm et - ESPNU).

Southwest Minnesota State (D-II): Cory Sauter has stepped down as head coach.

Friends (NAIA - KS): Terry Harrison, who spent the past few seasons turning around the Bethel (NAIA - KS) program from 1-9 to league champs, has been named the new head coach at Friends University.

UW-Oshkosh (D-III): UW Oshkosh DIII is looking for non-conference games for the 2022 season. Weeks 1 thru 4. Guarantee available. Contact AD Darryl Sims at sims@uwosh.edu.

Frank Schwenk: Coach Frank Schwenk, an assistant at University of St. Mary (NAIA - KS), is stepping away from coaching after 50+ years at the high school & NAIA levels. Please join us in wishing coach Schwenk all the best in the next chapter of his life.

Indianapolis (D-II - IN): UIndy have open dates for week 2 in our schedule for 2022, 2023 and 2024. Please contact our Head Coach Chris Keevers at ckeevers@uindy.edu to discuss playing options.

Virginia Tech: A look at the candidates for the Hokies.

Fumbles: There are two types of fumbles, according to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

FCS Playoffs: With Selection Sunday looming, our look at who's in and who's on the outside looking in for the Field of 24.

New York Jets: Thanks to some critical comments from Jets head coach Rex Ryan, he and current head coach Robert Saleh have some beef, and Saleh's brother has now inserted himself in the feud.

Oklahoma: Lincoln Riley addresses the speculation out there linking him to the LSU opening.

