The Scoop - Tuesday November 16, 2021

Virginia Tech: Justin Fuente has been let go. Details here.

Games tonight: We've got three MACtion games on tonight. Toledo at Ohio (7pm EST on ESPN+, Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan (7:30pm EST on ESPN and Bowling Green at Miami (8pm EST on ESPNU).

New York Jets: Thanks to some critical comments from Jets head coach Rex Ryan, he and current head coach Robert Saleh have some beef.

Quincy (D-II - IL): Quincy University (DII -IL) Quincy University located in Quincy, IL and a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference is currently accepting applications for its open Defensive Coordinator position. Please email Cover Letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Gary Bass at bassga@quincy.edu. No phone calls please.

Jimbo Fisher: Asked about "persistent reports,", Jimbo Fisher doubles down on his previous comments, adding why he'd be dumb to leave A&M for LSU.

Concord (D-II - WV): Concord University is now taking applications for Full-Time Defensive Coordinator. Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) and have previous successful college coaching and recruiting experience. Job includes all aspects of program development, game & practice planning, recruiting, academic monitoring as well as other duties as assigned by the head coach. Salary in the 40s. Interested applicants should email a resume and current references to coachwalker@concord.edu . Review will begin immediately and continue until filled.

Miami: AD Blake James has been let go. A look at what transpired.

Grambling (FCS - LA): Sources tell FootballScoop Grambling is making a change at the top.

Lake Erie College (D-II): Lake Erie College, a Division 2 school located in Painesville, OH is searching for a week 0 or week 11 game in 2022. If interested, please contact football@lec.edu. Seeking for D2 / NAIA / D3 opponents.

Broyles Award: The award given annually to the top assistant in college football has released its initial list of nominees.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Northern Michigan University (D2) has the following open dates in the fall of 2022. September 10, September 24 (must be a home date for NMU), and November 12. We would be open to home/away agreements for the corresponding 2023 dates, or a guarantee agreement. We are open to playing NAIA, D3, D2 or FCS Non-scholarship. Please contact Kirby Cannon at kicannon@nmu.edu

Southern Utah (FCS): Head coach Demario Warren and the school have mutually agreed to part ways.

Charleston (D-II - WV): The University of Charleston, located in Charleston, WV is looking for a 2022 Week 1 opponent. This can also be an opportunity for a home and home game, or a Thursday night game. Please e-mail HC Pat Kirkland at patkirkland@ucwv.edu

FIU: On his way out, head coach Butch Davis blasts school's administration.

Mike Leach: After winning road games at Auburn and Texas A&M, Mike Leach credits an easy adjustment to winning games in those type of big road environments, and also shares a trap a lot of coaches fall into when preparing for those games.

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Aaron Krepps will not return.

Jim Harbaugh: During Saturday's action at Penn State, Jim Harbaugh's pants literally caught fire at the knee and he shared a story today on how a player just casually came up to inform him he was on fire.

