The Scoop - Thursday December 16, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer has been fired after 13 games.

Central Oklahoma (D-II): University of Central Oklahoma, a Division 2 School located in Edmond, OK is seeking applicants for an OL Graduate Assistant and 2 Defensive Graduate Assistants (with preference to 1 DL/LB position & 1 DB position). These positions will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Housing and Meals are NOT included. GA’s will receive a monthly stipend of $600. Preference will be given to “In-State” applicants, but “Out of State” applicants will be considered. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to ddonald@uco.edu. Start Date would be as soon as possible. In the subject line, please put “Offensive GA” or “Defensive GA” along with what position you would like to work with.

North Park (D-III - IL): North Park University, located in Chicago, is accepting applications for the position of Graduate Assistant Football Coach. The position includes on-field coaching responsibilities, likely on the offensive side of the ball, recruiting, and equipment management. Graphic, video, and digital media experience is preferred. Compensation includes $6,000, a master's degree, and a partial meal plan. Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, gain acceptance into one of North Park's graduate programs, and have a personal commitment to North Park’s mission of Christian higher education. Strong interpersonal skills, a tireless work ethic, and a desire to learn are essential to the position. If interested, please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Coach Kyle Rooker at kprooker@northpark.edu.

Keiser (NAIA - FL): Keiser is seeking an opponent for August 27th or September 3rd. Would prefer a HOME game but open to travel. Possible Guarantee or a HOME and HOME agreement. Interested schools please email Head Coach Doug Socha at dsocha@keiseruniversity.edu.

USC: Sources tell FootballScoop Lincoln Riley is seeking to add a big-time offensive line coach for the Trojans.

Early NSD22: Yesterday was the day for our annual list of the best signing day graphics from around college football. Here are the creative departments that are crushing it today...

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Fresno State: Receivers coach Kirby Moore has been promoted to offensive coordinator, per report.

Temple: Sources tell FootballScoop Stan Drayton has accepted the head coaching position at Temple.

Jackson State: Deion pulled off the biggest Signing Day flip ever -- and that's not hyperbole.

Florida State: Florida State will promote from within for offensive coordinator.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.