The Scoop - Wednesday December 15, 2021

Central Oklahoma (D-II): University of Central Oklahoma is seeking applicants for an OL Graduate Assistant and 2 Defensive Graduate Assistants (with preference to 1 DL/LB position & 1 DB position). These positions will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Housing and Meals are NOT included. GA’s will receive a monthly stipend of $600. Preference will be given to “In-State” applicants, but “Out of State” applicants will be considered. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to ddonald@uco.edu. Start Date would be as soon as possible. In the subject line, please put “Offensive GA” or “Defensive GA” along with what position you would like to work with.

Baylor: LSU offensive analyst Collin D'Angelo is expected to join Dave Aranda's staff on the defensive side of the ball, Bruce Feldman has tweeted.

Temple: Sources tell FootballScoop Stan Drayton has accepted the head coaching position at Temple.

Texas: On Gary Patterson joining the Longhorns staff, with no formal title being ironed out just yet, Sark shared today "I know he's trying to figure out in what capacity does he want to continue in this profession," Brian Davis tweets.

UConn: Jim Mora plans to retain Lou Spanos as defensive coordinator. Spanos spent the last 10 games of the season as the interim head coach.

Grambling (FCS - LA): Alcorn State defensive coordinator Cedric Thornton will take the same job at Grambling, sources tell FootballScoop.

Florida: Florida has hired Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach. He held the same job at USC, his alma mater, from 2019-21.

Auburn: Well, there are now conflicting reports at Auburn.

Ohio State: Ryan Day addresses the recent rumors of NFL interest.

Appalachian State: Head coach Shawn Clark has received a contract extension through the 2026 season. Clark is 19-6 in two seasons as the Mountaineers full-time head coach.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): SWOSU has hired a sitting Division II head coach to lead their program.

Idaho: South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck appears to be the choice at Idaho per 247. Monday we wrote about Eck emerging as a finalist.

Ohio State: Ryan Day addressed the rumors about his interest in the NFL today by saying: “There's nothing to that. There’s no truth to it."

NFL: NFL teams can begin interviewing coaches employed by other clubs starting Dec. 28 as part of a 1-year trial system. All requests are still subject to approval by the interview prospect's current team.

FAU: Former Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is the new offensive coordinator at FAU, per multiple reports. Before landing the Troy job Chip previously held offensive coordinator roles at Southern Miss, Arizona State, and Auburn.

Louisiana Christian (NAIA): Louisiana Christian is seeking a graduate assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball, position would be best fit. Job Responsibilities include assisting/running a position room, film breakdown, all practice setup and breakdown, overseeing academics of position group/offense and all other responsibilities assigned by Head Football Coach or Athletic Director. Experience with graphics and creative design will be preferred. Starting date would be early January. Dorm and Meals will be provided along with a full tuition wavier, but this is a non-stipend position. Candidate must adhere to the Louisiana Christian University personal conduct policy. A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Acceptance into one of LCU’s Masters programs is mandatory. Interested applicants should email their Resume, and Cover Letter to Offensive Coordinator Vincent.giardina@lacollege.edu

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Defensive coordinator Donald Celiscar has added the assistant head coach title.

Auburn: Bryan Harsin is dipping into the NFL ranks for his new offensive coordinator, according to a report.

New Orleans Saints: Netflix is rolling out a Sean Payton inspired movie where he's played by...Kevin James?

Thomas More (NAIA - KY): Thomas More University is immediately looking to fill their Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching position. Preference will be given to collegiate playing and/or prior coaching experience. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group (WR), on the road recruiting, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), photo editing/graphics, as well as other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. The position is a stipend position ($6,000), with room and meals, and tuition waiver for graduate school. Applicants must meet all requirements for admissions into graduate school. To apply, e-mail cover letter, resume, and references to Associate Head Coach Chris Norwell at norwelc@thomasmore.edu. No phone calls please.

Virginia Union (D-II): Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia has an opening for a Full-Time Defensive Line Coach. The Assistant Football Coach (Defensive Line) reports to the Head Football Coach and is responsible for assisting the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator in carrying out all activities necessary to accomplish the objectives of the program within the guidelines of the NCAA, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and the University. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, recruiting an assigned territory with the successful recruitment of prospective student-athletes, academic support, DL skill instruction, practice/game planning and execution, and carrying out the primary scheme of the defense. Successful candidate will have a history of coaching Defensive Line, experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office, and experience with strength and conditioning. Bachelor's degree required, and the completion of a successful background check. Please email a cover letter and resume to adparker@vuu.edu with the Subject Line “VUU DL position”. PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon University has an opening for graduate assistants. Position still to be determined on offense or defense. Candidate will coach a position, have a recruiting area, and be responsible for other duties assigned by head coach. Bachelor's degree and being able to be admitted to graduate program is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Tuition along with small stipend is available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Arne Ferguson at fergusa@wou.edu.

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): Trinity International University, an NAIA school and member of the Mid-States Football Association, has VOLUNTEER coaching positions on both sides of the ball available. The successful candidate will help with day to day operations within the football program and has the possibility of coaching their own position. Trinity is a faith-based school meaning the candidate must show a strong attitude of faith. This is a VOLUNTEER position with housing and meals available. Interested applicants can send their resume to Head Coach Willie Tillman at wjtillman@tiu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Cornell (D-III - IA): Cornell College is seeking a restricted earnings WR coach. The job offers 14K plus housing. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to football@cornellcollege.edu. No phone calls, please.

NFL: Tom Pelissero tweets that NFL owners have passed a resolution on a one-year trial basis allowing head coaching interviews to take place in the last two weeks of the regular season. Interview requests can go out Tuesday December 28th at 8am.

Husson (D-III - ME): Husson University is seeking an opponent for Week 3 in 2022 and for Weeks 1, 2 and 3 in 2023. Interested schools please email Head Coach Nat Clark at clarkna@husson.edu.

Pitt: The school is working on a contract extension for Pat Narduzzi.

Northern Arizona: Northern Arizona University football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach. The position is on the offensive side of the ball working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks. Playing and/or coaching experience at wide receiver and/or quarterback is required. Please email resume and references to cld378@nau.edu. No phone calls please.

Early NSD22: Today's the day for our annual list of the best signing day graphics from around college football. Here are the creative departments that are crushing it today...

Jackson State: Deion is in the process of pulling the biggest Signing Day flip ever -- and that's not hyperbole.

Florida State: Florida State will promote from within for offensive coordinator.

FIU: Source tells FootballScoop UT Martin offensive grad assistant / assistant recruiting coordinator Brandon Buchner is joining Mike MacIntyre's staff at FIU in an offensive quality control role. More on Mac's staff here.

Cleveland Browns: Head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for Covid. Should Stefanski not be able to coach this weekend, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer would serve as acting head coach.

Oregon: Baylor's Matt Powledge is expected to join the Oregon staff as co-defensive coordinator, Pete Thamel shares. At Baylor, Powledge worked with the safeties and special teams.

Nevada: Running backs coach Vai Taua is being retained and has been named assistant head coach.

Oregon: Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is taking the Oregon offensive coordinator job, per multiple reports this morning.

Clemson: Former Jacksonville State head coach John Grass has joined the Clemson staff as an offensive analyst.

Nebraska Wesleyan (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University is seeking qualified applicants for an Offensive Football Intern. This position will work with the football program in all aspects of developing a competitive program including, but not limited to, recruiting, coaching, program organization, and mentoring student-athletes. Must have coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball, and must be willing to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and the summer. Intern will receive a $10,000 stipend plus housing. Interested candidates submit a cover letter, resume, three references to Head Coach Brian Keller at bjk@nebrwesleyan.edu. No phone calls please.

Oregon State: Linebackers coach Trent Bray has been named the Beavers new defensive coordinator. Bray, who has spent the last seven years in Corvallis, had been serving as the team's interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Tim Tibesar.

University of New England (D-III - ME): The University of New England (DIII) Biddeford, Maine is seeking an opponent for weeks 4 and 11 of 2022. Interested schools please email tharmon1@une.edu.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops said tonight Brad White is staying at Kentucky. Big SEC win for Stoops and co here.

Lane Kiffin: "Make no mistake about it, we have free agency in college football."

Cerritos College (JC - CA): Cerritos College located in Norwalk CA approximately 20 min East of LAX. Cerritos competes in possibly the toughest JC Conf in the country and is winner of three consecutive Bowl Games. We are currently accepting applications for a OL Coach. We are hoping to hire someone with Community College experience who understand the intricacies of JC football. This position is looking to be filled for the start of Spring Classes ( January). This is a stipend position, 9-11K, and could include some classes based on your Master's Degree in the Kinesiology field. Our OL Coach will be responsible for any and all task assigned by our HC Dean Grosfeld, daily recruiting, position meetings, film breakdown etc.... We encourage all local candidates to apply. While we will not discourage out of state candidates this position alone would be difficult with the cost of living in the LA area. That being said, there are a lot of additional employment opportunities currently open in our area. Please email Resume and brief cover letter to sgrosfeld@cerritos.edu. No phone calls please.

Oregon: Here are the details of Dan Lanning's contract at Oregon.

Southern Utah (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop DeLane Fitzgerald is set to become head coach at Southern Utah.

FIU: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike MacIntyre is planning to make George Frazier his new defensive line coach.

Clemson: Dabo Swinney has filled his coordinator moves and made a number of other staff adjustments. Details on those hires, and some salary information here.

Cabrillo (JC - CA): Cabrillo College is accepting applications for the offensive coordinator position. This is an adjunct (part-time) coaching position paid through teaching units for coaching, with possible on campus teaching in other disciplines for qualified applicants. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coordinating all aspects of the Cabrillo College offense, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: AA degree with 6 years coaching experience; OR a Bachelor's degree with 2 years coaching experience; experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office. A successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should complete the application by following this link: No phone calls, please

Arkansas: After a quick turnaround to 8-4 in year two, Sam Pittman's representatives are proposing a new contract.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Owner Shad Khan insists he won't make a hasty decision regarding Urban Meyer.

