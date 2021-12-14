The Scoop - Tuesday December 14, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lane Kiffin: "Make no mistake about it, we have free agency in college football."

Auburn: Running backs coach Cadillac Williams received a 1-year contract extension over the summer. His original deal was set to expire at the end of January 2022, but he has another year left on his contract now, per Tom Green.

Arkansas: After a quick turnaround to 8-4 in year two, Sam Pittman's representatives are proposing a new contract.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Owner Shad Khan insists he won't make a hasty decision regarding Urban Meyer.

Clarke (NAIA - IA): Clarke University in Dubuque, IA is seeking a part-time assistant football coach on Defense. All positions will be considered. This is a 12-month staff position and compensation is 15k, NO housing or meals. Other duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assist the head coach with all aspects of the football program, position coaching, position group meetings and practice prep, academic monitoring responsibilities, and special teams assignment. Please forward cover letter, resume and at least 3 professional references to the Head Coach Miguel Regalado at miguel.regalado@clarke.edu. No phone calls please.

Hardin-Simmons (D-III - TX): Hardin-Simmons University, a Division 3 School located in Abilene, TX is seeking applicants for Offensive and Defensive Graduate Assistants. These positions will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to jj.elkins@hsutx.edu. Start Date would be as soon as possible. In the subject line, please put “Offensive GA” or “Defensive GA” along with what position you would like to work with.

NFL: The NFL is requiring coaches and other "top level" staff to receive COVID-19 booster shots by December 27th, according to CNBC. The new guidance comes after an uptick in positive cases across the league.

Hope (D-III - MI): Mike Lapciuk, who spent the last five seasons on Peter Stuursma's staff as special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach, has retired from coaching. Coach Lap has been a staple in the west Michigan coaching community for nearly 30 years.

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is looking for a full-time assistant coach coaching defensive backs. Duties will include position coaching, recruiting and serving as the on-campus recruiting coordinator. A Bachelor's degree is required, and a Master degree is preferred. Three years of college coaching experience required or requisite high school coaching experience. Please send resumes to football@lyon.edu AND jobs@lyon.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately and potentially perform in-person interviews at the AFCA Convention.

Lafayette College (FCS - PA): Franklin & Marshall (D-III) head coach John Troxell is returning to his alma mater.

FAU: FIU corners coach Brandon Harris is expected to accept the same position with the Owls, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Dodge City (CC - KS): Terry Karg will be the new head coach at Dodge City, sources say.

Lindsey Wilson (NAIA - KY): Head coach Chris Oliver has stepped down, and sources tell FootballScoop that he has an exciting new opportunity lined up to replace a Hall of Fame head coach.

Missouri Baptist (NAIA): Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, MO has an opening for a Graduate Assistant coach working with an offensive skill position to be assigned. Experience coaching and/or playing an offensive skill position, as well as strength and conditioning experience, will be given preference. This position includes a $6,000 stipend annually and a FULL graduate tuition waiver. NO housing or meals will be provided. The responsibilities of this position will include, but are not limited to, coaching a position group, strength and conditioning duties, breaking down film, recruiting an assigned territory, and assisting with any other duties related to the football program as assigned by the head coach. Missouri Baptist University competes in the Midwest League of the MSFA conference in the NAIA. Qualifications include admittance into MBU graduate school and a written statement of Christian faith. Please email a cover letter, resume with references, and statement of faith to shawn.schnabel@mobap.edu with the Subject Line “MBU Football GA Application”.

Washington State: Trenton D. Greene, who spent the past 10 months on the Nevada staff as defensive quality control, has joined the Wazzu staff as lead defensive analyst.

Edward Waters (D-II - FL): Edward Waters University is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time Defensive Coordinator position. Responsibilities include, successful recruitment of prospective student-athletes, skill instruction, practice planning, Defensive game plan and play calling, as well as academic support. Bachelor's degree required; Master's preferred. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to Head Coach Toriano Morgan at T.morgan@ewc.edu.

New York Giants: Ralph Vacchiano shares that, despite a disappointing season, Joe Judge is widely expected to be brought back another season leading the Giants.

Southern Illinois (FCS): Southern Illinois University is seeking to hire a Defensive Graduate Assistant, all resumes may be sent to edward.brown@siu.edu

Cabrillo College (JC - CA): Cabrillo College is accepting applications for the offensive coordinator position. This is an adjunct (part-time) coaching position paid through teaching units for coaching, with possible on campus teaching in other disciplines for qualified applicants. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coordinating all aspects of the Cabrillo College offense, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: AA degree with 6 years college coaching experience; OR a Bachelor's degree with 2 years coaching experience; experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office. A successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should complete the application by following this link: No phone calls, please

Akron: Allen Tucker, a special teams quality control coach at Mississippi State, is expected to join the staff as special teams coach, Pete Thamel tweets.

LSU: Sources tell FootballScoop Brian Kelly is looking to sway another SEC defensive coordinator to come to Baton Rouge.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): Alderson Broaddus University is seeking applications for three (3) intern coaching positions, Wide Receivers, Defensive Line and Cornerbacks. This is a ten-month coaching intern position that pays 16k and meals. NO HOUSING. The responsibilities of these intern positions are to assist in conducting all aspects of the football program within the philosophy and guidelines set forth by Alderson Broaddus University, the Head Football Coach, the NCAA, and the Mountain East Conference. The expectations of these intern assistant coaches include: commitment to the mission of Alderson Broaddus University and meeting the established recruiting goals of the athletic department. Job responsibilities for these positions include: coaching a position, operations, player development, being proficient on Hudl, uploading film, making highlight films, graphic design, equipment technologies, working with special teams, holding position meetings, managing your own recruiting area, assisting with day-to-day special teams / offensive / defensive preparation, managing your position’s academic progress and any other areas assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinators. Applicants must be able to work with students and possess strong interpersonal skills. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, knowledge of the sport of football, knowledge or experience in recruiting student athletes. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to football@ab.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Temple: Sources tell FootballScoop Temple's search is focusing on Fran Brown. More on the situation here.

South Dakota State (FCS): The Stig era will continue at least another two years.

Scoop Exclusive: Our John Brice shadowed Army during one of the most historic rivalries in college football over the weekend. Go with him inside America's Game.

East Tennessee State (FCS): ETSU head coach Randy Sanders has announced his retirement following a historic playoff run.

