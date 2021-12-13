The Scoop - Monday December 13, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Minnesota: Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Gophers into 2024.

Louisville: Deputy athletic director Josh Heird has been named interim athletic director.

Scoop Exclusive: Our John Brice shadowed Army during one of the most historic rivalries in college football over the weekend. Go with him inside America's Game.

Dixie State (FCS - UT): Sources tell FootballScoop Dixie State offensive coordinator Kelly Bills has resigned. Dixie State will be known at Utah Tech starting in 2022.

Green Bay Packers: After special teams once again struggled against the Bears last night, Matt LaFleur was asked if he would consider a change at special teams coordinator, where Maurice Drayton handles the coordinator duties, and LaFleur answered "absolutely not."

Rockford (D-III - IL): Rockford University is seeking candidates for a full-time defensive coordinator. Bachelor's degree required, Master's preferred. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coordinating the successful recruitment of prospective student-athletes, academic support, skill instruction, practice/game planning and execution, and the primary scheme of the defense. Please send resume, cover letter, references to ctoliver@rockford.edu.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Idaho State (FCS): Per source, Butler CC (JC - KS) head coach Tim Schaffner has resigned to join Charlie Ragle's staff.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer responds to report from Saturday about rising tensions within the Jags organization.

Oregon: Dan Lanning is targeting an ACC coordinator who he's got a history with to come be the Ducks new offensive play caller, per report.

FIU: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike MacIntyre's first hire was an easy one.

Oklahoma: Brent Venables is planning to add another FBS defensive coordinator to his staff source shares with FootballScoop.

Urban Meyer: Could Urban really be out after one season?

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TEXAS TECH - UCONN - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.