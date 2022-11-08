The Scoop - Tuesday November 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Tonight: Three games tonight. Eastern Michigan at Akron (7p EST on ESPN), Ohio at Miami (7:30p EST on ESPN2), and Ball State at Toledo (8p EST on ESPN).

Interim Head Coaches: Tracking the records of the 9 interim head coaches in major college football, where 7 of the 9 come from the offensive side of the ball.

Vanderbilt: Last night the school announced that defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will "step back" from his responsibilities while the school conducts a thorough review following a comment he made on Facebook in support of Kanye West.

Oregon: Dan Lanning was asked about rumors that he's interested in the opening at Auburn, and provided a really good response.

Graceland (NAIA - IA): Graceland University located in Lamoni, IA is seeking a Home Game for the 2023 Season. Open dates are August 26th and October 7th. Prefer to fill the August 26th date. If interested, please email Football@Graceland.edu.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is seeking two assistant coaches for Defensive Ends and Linebackers. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Pac-12: The league could have a new member as early this week, according to a report this morning. However, the denials have were just as quick.

Mike Leach: Unhappy with how his receivers were playing Saturday, Leach took away their chairs on the sideline to send a message.

Indianapolis Colts: Frank Reich has been fired after compiling a 40-33 record.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.