The Scoop - Saturday December 17, 2022

Purdue: Illinois associate head coach / defensive coordinator Kevin Kane is expected to become the defensive coordinator for Ryan Walters, per multiple reports.

Hawaii: Victor Santa Cruz, who previously served as associate head coach / defensive coordinator at Hawaii, has been announced as the new head coach at JSerra HS (CA). He also previously served as the head coach at Azusa Pacific (D-II - CA) for 15 years.

Arizona Cardinals: There's an interesting situation brewing in Arizona that seems like it's straight out of a movie plot.

Sioux Falls (D-II): Brian Boesen has joined the program as an offensive assistant after coaching the running backs at Minnesota State (D-II) last year.

Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA): Oklahoma Panhandle State University has an opening for a defensive back coach. OPSU is an NAIA school located in Goodwell, Oklahoma and a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference. The opening is for a defensive back coach. This is an 11 month part time position. The salary is $11,000 and ½ on campus housing. There are no benefits. Complete the online application via this link.

Missouri Western (D-II): Eriq Moore, who most recently served as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Emporia State (D-II - KS), has been announced as the new defensive backs coach. Also, Patrick St. Louis has been retained and will coach the running backs after serving as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since 2018.

UConn: The University of Connecticut Division of Athletics is seeking applications for the position of Football Creative Director. Duties and responsibilities: Oversee, in collaboration with coaching staff, the overall ideation, creative direction and production of digital content and media across multiple mediums, with a focus on @UConnFootball social media platforms; educate and coach football student-athletes on the effective use of social media and how to grow their social media platforms and brand; participate in team meetings to assist in the holistic development of the student-athletes and to enhance their overall academic and athletic experiences; oversight of the recruiting strategies on the football social media accounts; serve as a content creator, with the ability to successfully manage a unit as well as lead the collaborative efforts of promoting the football team, in conjunction with multiple departments including Video Services, Marketing and Communications, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach and the Executive Director for Football. Link to apply, and learn more, via this link.

Kansas: Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and Kansas have agreed to a new contract that extends his deal five years. This may be a record contract for an assistant coach.

North Alabama: FAU defensive analyst Marc St. Felix has joined the staff as defensive backs coach. St. Felix has previous stops at Florida and FLorida State as well.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Sources tell FootballScoop that Concordia-Ann Arbor (NAIA - MI) offensive coordinator Jonathan Coddington is taking over at his alma mater.

