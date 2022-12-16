The Scoop - Friday December 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Today: Two bowl games, the Stagg Bowl, and an FCS semifinal game today: Miami and UAB square off in the Bahamas Bowl (11:30a EST on ESPN), UTSA takes on Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (3p EST on ESPN) and then tonight it is Incarnate Word at North Dakota (7p EST on ESPN2) in the FCS semis and North Central vs. Mount Union (7p EST on ESPNU)for all the marbles in the Division III title game.

Catawba (D-II - NC): Shepherd (D-II - PA) offensive coordinator Tyler Haines is the new head coach at Catawba.

Rhodes (D-III - TN): Rhodes College invites applications for a full-time assistant football coaching position. Rhodes is a Nationally Ranked liberal arts college located in the heart of midtown Memphis, TN. We are a member of the Southern Athletic Association. To apply for the position, please follow the link.

Northwood (D-II - MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that Albion (D-III - MI) head coach Dustin Beurer has accepted the head coaching job at Northwood.

William Jewell (D-II - MO): William Jewell College would like to invite applicants for our entry level, non-benefited Assistant DBs or LBs coaching position. We are looking to hire one candidate that best fits our staff. Salary; $12,000. Duties will include running own position group, off campus recruiting, game day event staff responsibilities, as well as any additional duties assigned by the head coach or defensive coordinator. The ideal candidate will have pervious playing or coaching experience at the defensive back or linebacker position, be detailed oriented and have a passion to make college football coaching a career. The last two coaches to hold this position have been promoted to full time. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references via this link. Resumes will be reviewed immediately.

Purdue: Graham Harrell is reportedly leaving West Virginia to become the offensive coordinator for Ryan Walters.

St. Andrews (NAIA - NC): St Andrews is searching for a full-time defensive coordinator. This is a full-time, 12-month, non-teaching position. Coach is responsible for overseeing the Defensive staff, Defensive game planning, team discipline, recruiting, practice planning, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree. Applicants must be supportive of St Andrews mission, vision, and core values. Please send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Head Coach Robert Curtin at curtinrp@sa.edu.

Alabama A&M (FCS): Alabama A&M is seeking an offensive grad assistant. Must be able to get into grad program. Must have experience with Microsoft office. Interested parties should e mail resume to Jason.Mai@AAMU.edu. The subject of the e mail should be “Offensive Grad Assistant”. No phone calls please.

Coach Prime: Deion provides an update on the plans for Travis Hunter, plus showcases Colorado's facilities and recruiting insight.

Purdue: Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is joining the staff...

North Carolina: After one season at UCF as their offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey set to become new offensive coordinator for the Heels.

Iowa Western: The Reivers are now the Kings of junior college football.

UNLV: Well, Barry Odom is adding another multiple time FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year to the staff as well per multiple sources.

