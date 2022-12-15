The Scoop - Thursday December 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Coach Prime: Deion provides an update on the plans for Travis Hunter, plus showcases Colorado's facilities and recruiting insight.

UNLV: In addition to the what we shared earlier today (see below), sources tell FootballScoop that Barry Odom plans to retain Damon Magazu (safeties) and tight ends coach Nate Longshore (position TBD). Also, former Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice is expected to join the staff as offensive line coach, per source.

Georgia Tech: FootballScoop can confirm that Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie is expected to be the new running backs coach. JacketsOnline also reporting the same.

Duke: Duke football is seeking to fill a receivers grad assistant position. Interested candidates should send their resume to DukeFBresumes@gmail.com

FIU: Following a 4-8 debut season, head coach Mike MacIntyre has received a contract extension through the 2027 season. FIU lost their final four games this season (at North Texas, FAU, at UTEP, MTSU) by a combined 177-55. Other losses this season included by 73 to Western Kentucky, by 29 to Texas State, 21 to UConn and 20 to UTSA. FIU's release noted, the team didn't have a victory over an FBS opponent since 2019 and MacIntyre led FIU to three in 2022, with wins over New Mexico State, Charlotte, and Louisiana Tech. Alrighty then.

Concord (D-II - WV): Concord University has 1 Graduate Assistant position open. It is an Offensive position. The package includes pay, free Grad school, room and meal plan. Please send your resume to coachwalker@concord.edu.

Purdue: Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is joining the staff...

Northern Colorado (FCS): Per source, BYU analyst Justin Walterscheid is joining the staff as special teams coordinator. He previously served as offensive coordinator / assistant head coach at Southern Utah (FCS).

Northeastern State (D-II - OK): Northeastern State University is currently seeking 2 Graduate Assistant coaches to start January 9th, 2023. One on Offense and one on Defense. Positions will be responsible for the following: Coaching a position group, recruiting, film breakdown, equipment, practice organization, gameday preparation, and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Preference will be given to applicants with computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, Hudl, and Photoshop. This position will include tuition assistance (6 Hours per semester), Meal Plan, Monthly Stipend, and possible on-campus housing.Qualifications include Bachelor's degree and acceptance into NSU Graduate Program. All interested applicants should email meservy@nsuok.edu. Applicants should include a Cover Letter, Resume, and three References. Please no phone calls.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): UIW has promoted associate head coach Clint Killough to head coach. He takes over for GJ Kinne, who is taking over at Texas State. UIW will play in the national semifinals this weekend against North Dakota State.

North Carolina: After one season at UCF as their offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey set to become new offensive coordinator for the Heels.

Mississippi State: Zach Arnett's four-year deal as head coach is worth $3 million per year, the school announces.

Southwest Minnesota State (D-II): Southwest Minnesota State has an open date week 5 of the Fall 2023 schedule. Please contact Head Coach, Scott Underwood at scott.underwood@smsu.edu.

Auburn: Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not return, per multiple reports.

NCAA: Massachussets Governor Charlie Baker will take over as president of the NCAA in March multiple outlets are reporting. Baker will be the first leader of the NCAA who has no experience working at a college / university or in education per SBJ.

Iowa Western: The Reivers are now the Kings of junior college football.

UNLV: Well, Barry Odom is adding another multiple time FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year to the staff as well per multiple sources.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State has an open date in Week 6 for Fall 2023. Contact head coach Brent Bolte at brent.bolte@bemidjistate.edu if interested.

Central College (D-III - IA): Central College has two football coaching positions open; defensive coach and offensive coach. See links for more details, and how to apply.

UNLV: On top of the news Barry Odom is planning to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop Odom is also adding Del Alexander to the offensive staff.

Arkansas: Former Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner has taken the same job at Arkansas, according to multiple reports late last night.

UNLV: Bobby Petrino is reportedly back in major college football as offensive coordinator on Barry Odom's staff.

Washington State: Jake Dickert blasts wide-open Portal, says opposing coaches are targeting Cougars' players and parents.

UNLV: Sources tell FootballScoop the following coaches have been let go, as Barry Odom brings his new staff in: Jonathan Krause (WRs), TJ Woods (Co-OC / OL), Nick Holz (QB / Co-OC), Scott Baumgarther (RBs / STC), Bojay Filimoeatu (DL), Michael Bruno (ILBs), Keith Heyward (DC).

Wisconsin-Eau Claire (D-III): Head coach Wesley Beschorner has stepped down and will become associate head coach / offensive coordinator at Sioux Falls (D-II). Offensive line coach Michael McHugh is serving as interim head coach and the University has announced a national search will begin immediately.

Simpson (NAIA - CA): Startup program Simpson University has named Shawn Daniel their new head coach.

Mississippi State: Following the sudden passing of Mike Leach, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will get elevated to head coach.

North Carolina A&T (FCS): Head coach Sam Washington and the program have parted ways.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): UNC Pembroke found their new head coach without leaving the state of North Carolina.

Purdue: Ryan Walters began his first team meeting with a #ScholarshipAlert.

