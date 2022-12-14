The Scoop - Wednesday December 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sacramento State: Quarterbacks coach Bobby Fresques is being promoted to offensive coordinator sources tell FootballScoop. Fresques, who played quarterback at Sac State in the early 90s, has served as quarterbacks coach since 2019.

Texas State: Sam Houston State (FCS - TX) defensive line coach Mike O'Guin has been announced as defensive line coach.

West Alabama (D-II): The University of West Alabama has an immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree. Job duties include assisting in coaching a defensive position, practice/game preparation, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or defensive coordinator. Also, the applicant should poses computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, Hudl, and PowerPoint. The position will cover graduate tuition, possible meals and a semester stipend. Resumes should be emailed to Coach Larry Scott at Lscott@uwa.edu. No phone calls please.

North Carolina: Randy Clements, who spent last season at North Texas as their offensive line coach, has been announced as the new offensive line coach for the Heels.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): UNC Pembroke found their new head coach without leaving the state of North Carolina.

Arizona State: Brian Howell shares that Colorado DFO Bryan McGinnis is leaving for the same position on the Sun Devils staff. McGinnis had spent the past ten seasons in Boulder.

USF: Matt Merritt, who previously worked with Alex Golesh as a senior analyst at Tennessee during the 2021 season before leaving to become the running backs coach at Georgia Southern, has accepted the running backs / associate head coach / run game coordinator job with the Bulls, Pete Thamel tweets.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II – TX): TAMUK is looking to fill both a defensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelor's degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email javelinaFB@gmail.com. Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

Limestone College (D-II - SC): Limestone College is seeking to add four grad assistants, two on offense (receivers and offensive line) and two on defense (corners and linebackers). The positions include tuition, room and board. To apply for the offensive positions please contact offensive coordinator Jake Kostner at jjkostner@limestone.edu and for the defensive positions please contact head coach Mike Furrey at mfurrey@limestone.edu.

The Citadel (FCS - SC): Maurice Drayton has accepted the head coaching position at The Citadel. Drayton is currently serving as assistant special teams coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Purdue: Ryan Walters began his first team meeting with a #ScholarshipAlert.

USF: Iowa State quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon is set to join Alex Golesh's staff as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, Pete Thamel tweets this morning.

Louisville: Purdue tight ends coach Ryan Wallace has left to join the staff at Louisville, Tom Dienhart tweets. Wallace joins Chris Barclay (RBs), Ron English (Co-DC / DBs) and Garrick McGee (WRs) as Boilermaker coaches heading south with Jeff Brohm.

Stanford: Sources tell FootballScoop Sac State receivers coach Tyler Osborne and running backs coach Malcolm Agnew will be following Troy Taylor to Stanford.

Purdue: With the departure of Ryan Wallace (see note above), assistant director of recruiting Justin Sinz will step in to coach the tight ends in the bowl game against LSU. Also, sources tell FootballScoop that offensive quality control coach JMichael Jonard will coach the receivers for the bowl game.

West Texas A&M (D-II): Nebraska Kearney (D-II) head coach Josh Lynn will be the new head coach at West Texas A&M FootballScoop can confirm. Lynn will be introduced Friday.

Florida Atlantic: David Beaty is making his long-awaited return to college football in Boca Raton, sources tell FootballScoop.

South Carolina: Contract information on Dowell Loggains, Pete Lembo and more.

West Florida (D-II): Kaleb Nobles has been named head coach at West Florida. Quite an interesting hire here.

Colorado State - Pueblo (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop John Wristen is stepping aside to take a new leadership role within the University.

Kent State: The Flashes are targeting a Big Ten assistant head coach to fill their head coach vacancy.

North Texas: Eric Morris is the new leader at North Texas.

Purdue: Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is the new head coach of the Boilermakers.

Coastal Carolina: Sources tell FootballScoop Tim Beck is seeking to hire Travis Trickett for a key role.

