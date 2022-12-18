The Scoop - Sunday December 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

NC State: Sources tell FootballScoop Dave Doeren has locked defensive coordinator Tony Gibson down with a new three year contract, making Gibson the highest paid defensive coordinator in the ACC.

Dayton (FCS - OH): Per source, Greg Whalen has accepted the offensive coordinator job at Dayton. Whalen spent last season as the tight ends coach at Western Michigan.

Ave Maria (NAIA - FL): Ave Maria University, located near Naples, is looking for a home game for 2023 on one of the following dates: August 26, September 9, or September 23. Ave Maria would then travel to the opponent’s site in 2024. Interested teams should contact AMU’s Associate Athletic Director at William.Hampton@avemaria.edu.

Michigan: The Joe Moore Award, that that goes to the top offensive line unit in college football, was awarded to Michigan yesterday. They are the first back-to-back winner in the award's young history.

UW-Platteville (D-III): UW-Platteville is looking for a game week 3 in 2023/2024. If you are interested, please email Ryan Munz at munzr@uwplatt.edu

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Auburn | Arizona State | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Nebraska | Wisconsin

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.