The Scoop - Sunday November 21, 2021

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Adam Dorrel will not return for a sixth season as head coach. More here.

Virginia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop things continue to be headed this direction in Blacksburg.

All that happened in FBS this weekend: Ohio State exploded, Oregon ducks out, UTSA is on its way to making #Queso happen! All that and more...in #Nuggets.

Washington: Our update on where Washington stands in their search for a new head coach with four current FBS head coaches in the mix for a premier Pac-12 job.

For you Star Wars fans: Drink went there on Dan Mullen. Yes, yes he did (with quite a grin on his face).

James Franklin: An update on James Franklin's future....is here.

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Head coach Reilly Murphy has stepped down after two seasons leading the team to pursue other opportunities.

Southern Arkansas: Head coach Mike McCarty will not return.

LSU: An update on LSU's coaching search.

Pittsburg State (D-II - KS): Pittsburg State University is seeking to fill the role of Recruiting/Content Creator & Special Teams Graduate Assistant. This position requires the candidate to be exceptionally skilled in Graphic Design and Content Creation. Applicants will be responsible for creating and posting engaging recruiting/team graphics and other content to team social media accounts such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Additional responsibilities will include assisting in recruiting efforts and Special Teams duties such as film breakdown and scout team organization Those who are interested in this position should contact Ross Benavides at rbenavides@pittstate.edu. Please include a portfolio of created work and a resume in the email.

Wittenberg (D-III - OH): Joe Fincham has stepped down after 244 wins in 25 seasons on the job.

Carnegie Mellon (D-III - PA): Rich Lackner’s historic 36-year career at Carnegie Mellon was supposed to have at least one more game, but unfortunately due to positive COVID tests, that game will not happen.

