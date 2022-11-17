The Scoop - Thursday November 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Tonight: Two College and one NFL game tonight. Southeast Louisiana at Nicholls (7p EST on ESPN+), SMU at Tulane (7:30p EST on ESPN), and Titans at Packers (8:15p EST on Prime Video).

Garden City (CC - KS): Garden City Community College is looking to hire a Assistant football Coach / Residential Life Supervisor or Residential Life Advisor (Competitive Salary). Coaching duties include coaching the offensive Line, practice / game preparation, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or offensive coordinator. This position has on campus housing, meals and benefits attached. All interested candidates please send resume and references to Thomas.Minnick@gcccks.edu.

East Central CC (JC - MS): Jonathan Webster, the former defensive coordinator at Northeast Mississippi (JC), has been named head coach at East Central Community College.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): After eight seasons, Matt Walter has resigned from the head coaching post.

Texas College (D-III): Texas College is looking to fill 2 games in 2023. August 26 and September 2. Home or away. Interested programs can email jjackson@texascollege.edu.

East Central (D-II - OH): East Central University is looking to hire 3 graduate assistants. Tight Ends Coach and best 2 candidates for Defense. School expenses paid, Monthly stipend, meal plan included. Please send resumes to kmccullough@ecok.edu with the subject line Offensive or Defensive Graduate Assistant.

Virginia: Saturday's scheduled home game with Coastal Carolina will not be played. More here.

