The Scoop - Wednesday November 16, 2022

Former Syracuse AD John Crouthamel, who also previously served as the head coach at Dartmouth, has passed. Please join us in praying for his family.

Ball Tonight: Triple dose of MACtion tonight! Eastern Michigan at Kent State (6p EST on ESPN2), Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois (7p EST on CBSSN), and Western Michigan at Central (9p EST on ESPNU).

Virginia: Saturday's scheduled home game with Coastal Carolina will not be played. More here.

Simpson (D-III - IA): Simpson College is looking to hire a full-time head coach. Interested applicants can learn more and apply via this link.

Bethany (NAIA - KS): Former Baker (NAIA - KS) head coach Mike Grossner has been named the new head coach at Bethany. Grossner spent last season as the head coach of the Leicester Falcons (England), where he helped them to a top-10 ranking - the highest ever for the organization.

Nick Rolovich: A lawsuit against Washington State and governor Jay Inslee has been filed by former Wazzu head coach Nick Rolovich.

Albright (D-III - PA): Albright College currently has two staff openings: Full-Time OL Coach / Run Game Coordinator / Special Teams Coordinator it is a Salary and Benefits position. Also looking to hire a safeties coach. Pay is $10,000 over 10 months and Housing. Graduate School Classes and path way to Master’s Degree is part of Employee Benefits. Must get accepted in Graduate School to pursue safeties job. Interested Candidates email Resume and References to icollins@albright.edu.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): SVSU is looking for games week 1 (August 31-September 2) and week 7 (October 14) of the 2023 season. We are considering all options, and open to multiple year deals. If interested, please contact Brett Ekkens at baekkens@svsu.edu.

Austin College (D-III - TX): Loren Dawson will not return as head coach.

Charlotte: Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to be the new head coach at Charlotte.

Broyles Award: The prestigious award has announced their initial list of 2022 nominees.

Southern Oregon (NAIA): Charlie Hall is stepping down as head coach of the Raiders. More on the move here.

Southern Virginia (D-III): The program and Ed Mulitalo have parted ways after five seasons.

