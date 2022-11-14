The Scoop - Monday November 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Our prayers are with the University of Virginia community today. Tony Elliott's program could use all of our prayers today. Please join us in sending love and hope their way. Thank you.

Tabor (NAIA - KS): Tabor College is looking for applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and meet the requirements for admission to Tabor’s Graduate School. Tabor College is a Christian organization and requires all potential employees to communicate a clear commitment to being a follower of Jesus. You will be responsible for working with the head coach in all aspects of developing a competitive NAIA program with some assignments for athletic administration. Benefits include $3,500 stipend, tuition, books and fee waiver, one meal per day Monday through Friday. Living expenses are the responsibility of the successful candidate. Please send Cover Letter, Resume, and References to michaelg@tabor.edu.

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff is seeking applicants for a full-time assistant coach on defense. Responsibilities will include either coordinating the defense or special teams, maintaining a recruiting territory, academic monitoring and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 12-month contract position with benefits. Previous coaching experience at the college level is preferred. Please email a cover letter, resume and references to Shane LaDage, head football coach at shane.ladage@briarcliff.edu.

Charleston Southern (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Charleston Southern and head coach Autry Denson are parting ways.

West Virginia: Director of Athletics Shane Lyons is out at WVU Hoppy Kercheval has shared. "West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons is resigning under pressure from the University. Lyons informed his staff of the decision this morning following a tense meeting Sunday with WVU President E. Gordon Gee." Kercheval added that Lyons was offered the opportunity to remain with the University as an associate vice president; but declined.

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): The program will start a search for a new head coach, as Jeff McDonald will not return for a fifth season.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Northwestern is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant. The position will start in January 2023. The job includes Stipend, Full Tuition, Housing & Meals. This Position will oversee Operations & Equipment for the Ranger Football Team. Interested candidates should email their cover letter, resume, and references to jtkoppelmann@nwosu.edu.

Cal: Suffering a 6-game losing skid, Justin Wilcox is making some significant changes to his offensive staff.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): Head coach Shane Richardson has been let go after nine seasons leading the program.

D-II Playoff: Grand Valley State (MI), Benedict (SC), Angelo State (TX) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania earned the top seeds in their respective Super Regions. See the rest of the D-II bracket here.

Indianapolis Colts: Bill Cowher goes off on the Colts organization, "it's a disgrace to the coaching profession."

D-III Playoffs: The bracket for the Division III playoffs has been set.

Missouri Western (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop Missouri Western is making a head coaching change.

Nebraska: Over the weekend, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was wiped out on the sideline by an incoming Michigan player. Whipple was taken for X-Rays and left the game in a wheelchair after spending part of the second half in the coaches box.

